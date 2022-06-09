The best sports to bet on in 2022

Betting on sports is big business around the world. In the United States, changes to federal laws regulating betting on professional and amateur sports events have finally opened the way for Americans to get more involved in putting a bit of cash down on their favorite sports.

With more states opting to legalize some form of sports betting every year — either online, in person or both — more American sports fans are finally getting the opportunity to try the pastime that their peers throughout Europe, the UK and South America have been enjoying for years.

Online sports betting has experienced a particularly high jump in popularity since 2018. This is largely due to how convenient it is to be able to place a bet from your phone. It also makes it possible for all bettors, not just those with connections, to change their bets or place new ones at any time during a game.

The other appealing factor is that, similarly to online casinos, online bookmakers have the ability to offer their new and returning players bonuses and special promotions. Being able to have your deposit matched when you open an account is a fantastic little perk and a great incentive to start betting.

Most online sportsbooks make it possible to bet on everything from the Super Bowl to a regional darts tournament. However, just because you can bet on something doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Not all sports were created equal when it comes to sports betting.

Here are our suggestions for the top four sports to bet on in 2022:

Football

Football is the number one betting sport in the United States and the Super Bowl is the single biggest betting event of the year. In New York state alone, nearly $500m was wagered on the Super Bowl this year.

Betting on college football is also hugely popular. In many parts of the country, college football is a way of life and a huge part of people’s identities. Following the careers of hometown heroes draws a lot of fans who watch college games into watching the NFL games of more than just one team.

Other major sports have similar fan bases with equally beloved final tournaments, so why does football betting have such a huge following? The answer is Fantasy Football. This hobby is an enjoyable blend of sports and statistics that wasn’t regulated under the old betting laws, allowing it to flourish.

Basketball

The 2021-22 basketball season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the fun by betting on the Championship Final. If you’re fairly new to betting, placing a small bet on a huge event like the NBA Finals is a fun way to give it a try without risking too much – or being too emotionally invested.

Basketball is an energetic and fast-paced sport that is known for regularly having game scores of over 100 points. This makes it a perfect choice for bettors who love placing over/under bets. These bets are based around the total game score, which can make for some very exciting betting when it comes to basketball.

Basketball is also a popular betting sport because of the number of games played. It hits the sweet spot between the NFL (where teams play 16 games each) and the MLB (where each team plays 162 games). With each team playing 82 games, there’s plenty to enjoy without getting burnt out.

Hockey

Hockey has always had a devout fan base across the United States and Canada. It is only in the last decade, however, that it has boomed in popularity. There has been enough of an increase in interest in the sport that the NHL has added four new teams since 2000.

Even though there is constant action in hockey, less happens in terms of scoring than in the other major league sports. This can make it a bit more fun for bettors who are interested in prop bets instead of score-related bets. It is also one of the top sports for parlay bets.

Since hockey’s popularity is still growing, fewer people bet on it than bet on the NFL, NBA and MLB. The introduction of a Las Vegas-based team, the Golden Knights, has helped increase its profile, especially among visitors who have come to see their team play the Knights and enjoy Vegas too.

With fewer dedicated bettors and serious gamblers involved, it can be a more relaxed and fun form of sports betting for beginners.

Golf

One of the main reasons that golf is a great betting sport is that it doesn’t really have an off-season. The 2021-22 PGA Tour began on September 13th, 2021 and will finish on August 28th, 2022. With 48 events making up the Tour, there’s almost always something going on.

Another reason that golf should be at the top of your betting list is that the field of players is so wide and varied that even the favorites rarely win a majority of the events. Add to that the extreme variation in terms of the different courses and conditions and picking a winner can be a real challenge.

Betting on golf is best for people that are already fans of the sport. Getting caught up on the ins and outs of how the PGA Tour and its individual events work is a bit of a learning curve – this could pose a hurdle for bettors who are new to the sport.