Spring-Summer Vacation: Where to Spot the Most Beautiful Blooms in Iowa
June 9, 2022
Thanks to the warm weather, spring and summer are undoubtedly the two best times of the year to explore the world around you. And one of the best things about these two seasons is that some of the most colorful petals are usually in full bloom.
Are you about to pack for a trip to the Hawkeye State for a spring or summer vacation? Well, it’s home to many historic places, numerous attractions, a rich culture, and lots of things to do, including spending time at the beach. The reasons to visit Iowa during the warmer months are literally endless.
If you love spending time around flowers, here are some of the best spots to grace your eyes with gorgeous blooms in Iowa.
1. Beaverdale Park Rose Garden, West Des Moines
The Beaverdale Park Rose Garden is located in West Des Moines. As you might have guessed from the name, it is the only public park in the Des Moines metro area with a rose garden, and it’s open to the public all year round.
The garden is known for its collection of rhododendrons, lilacs, and tulips, just to name a few. And if you or someone you love is visiting Iowa when these flowers are yet to bloom, you can always consider turning to for next day flower delivery services online.
2. Bloomfield Park: Springtime Blooms
Bloomfield Park is home to one of the longest-running community spring flower shows in Iowa. Located in Clinton County, the park features both floral and garden exhibits in the Old West Historic District of Bloomfield.
The Park hosts over 150,000 annual visitors. This is not to mention hosting the city’s annual Rosemary and Chili festival, which occurs at the park in mid-March.
Bloomfield, the city in Iowa, is also home to three other great places to see gorgeous blooms in Iowa, including Des Moines River’s West Fork, Bloomfield Greenhouses, and the Kalona Prairie Farms.
3. The Ledges State Park: Perennial Blooms
The Ledges State Park offers activities for people of all ages and interests. In fact, the Iowa DNR has designated it a tourist destination and historical site. It also features some of the longest sandy beaches in Iowa State.
In spring, you will be welcomed by flowers like iris, peonies, tulips, hyacinth, and daffodils.
Situated in Woodbury County, this park also features acres of public land on the Mississippi River, including a bike trail and canoe access.
4. Little River Gorge
Little River Gorge State Park is a treasure of the state of Iowa. It features trails for hiking, biking, bird-watching, and more.
Located in North Liberty, the park is open to the public 365 days a year. Some of the springtime and summer blooms you can see here include irises, wild geraniums, foxglove, and many others.
Little River Gorge also hosts the annual Little River Gorge Music Festival.
5. Heritage Rose Garden
This little gem in the heart of the city is just that. It features beautiful blooms and a lovely courtyard. The garden is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
You can visit the garden and the garden’s website for hours of operation and more.
Some of the flowers you will see here include iris, daffodil, hosta, and roses, which are considered among the best flowers to consider growing for a colorful garden.
6. The Iowa Arboretum
The Iowa Arboretum is an incredible attraction for visitors of all ages. It is among the oldest top arboretums in the Midwest, and a must-see for anyone who loves beauty and plants.
Despite being filled with unique and beautiful plants, common spring and summertime blooms in these gardens include purple and blue irises, hyacinths, and azaleas.
In springtime, the park hosts the Arboretum Festival, which runs from mid-March to early May.
As you can see, Iowa is an amazing place to visit in spring or summer, where some of the most charming flowers are usually in full bloom.