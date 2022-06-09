Spring-Summer Vacation: Where to Spot the Most Beautiful Blooms in Iowa

Thanks to the warm weather, spring and summer are undoubtedly the two best times of the year to explore the world around you. And one of the best things about these two seasons is that some of the most colorful petals are usually in full bloom.

Are you about to pack for a trip to the Hawkeye State for a spring or summer vacation? Well, it’s home to many historic places, numerous attractions, a rich culture, and lots of things to do, including spending time at the beach. The reasons to visit Iowa during the warmer months are literally endless.

If you love spending time around flowers, here are some of the best spots to grace your eyes with gorgeous blooms in Iowa.

1. Beaverdale Park Rose Garden, West Des Moines

The Beaverdale Park Rose Garden is located in West Des Moines. As you might have guessed from the name, it is the only public park in the Des Moines metro area with a rose garden, and it’s open to the public all year round.

The garden is known for its collection of rhododendrons, lilacs, and tulips, just to name a few.