Leaders of Mobile App Downloads in Ontario According to Morgan Stanley
June 8, 2022
The number of mobile applications keeps on increasing. It is a stunning way to deliver your services to target audiences and remain accessible at their earliest convenience. With the recent update in the law framework in one of the Canadian provinces, Ontario, the same boom will be on board for gambling-oriented brands.
The recent report by Morgan Stanley represents what parties have successfully left the gray zone in the area. Compared to other markets, the development of this industry in Ontario promises to be highly competitive and, therefore, blossoming in terms of efficiency and functionality for end-users. Stay tuned to check out for more detail.
What Is Morgan Stanley?
Managing wealth is a crucial goal for any individual, especially when it comes to operating the funds fast and smoothly. Without a doubt, Morgan Stanley is a reputable banking establishment to work with.
Known as a global leader in the market, its services aren’t limited to financial transactions — it is a huge database in multiple fields, including investment management, different formats of sales & trading, and much more. With over sixty thousand employers around the world, this organization distributes its services in Canada as well.
Why Are Morgan Stanley Insights Important?
One of the functions the team is interested in is to help people achieve their goals and become more fluent in the market. Taking into account that volumes of information to analyze are only increasing, their research laboratory is a pleasant and welcoming source of information. They provide an in-depth and timely review of economic systems in different countries, as well as the analysis of individual industries and companies. On their site, you will be lucky to find out about the following:
- Economic outlooks and predictions for the further development tempos are regular research purposes on the Morgan Stanley official page.
- A detailed analysis of industries and investment tools they hide is available too. The list includes the housing outlook, what challenges industries have on climate transition experience, cryptocurrency services, the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron in particular, and so on.
Morgan Stanley vs. Gambling
Real money gaming shouldn’t be associated with the tools to raise capital — it is a pleasant pastime activity in its essence. With several financial risks on board, it is unreasonable to focus all your effort on gambling to earn cash. However, Morgan Stanley can let users understand a bit more about the flow of currency units in this market and pick up the best deposit strategy for their needs.
Their opinions can be trusted. The recent analysis of the most popular iGaming solutions in Ontario was based on the number of applications’ downloads. Before proceeding with the research results, it is the right moment to find out more about gambling in the region in general.
Gambling in Ontario
Before April 4, 2022, it was illegal to gamble in Ontario. This date has started the online gaming era in the local industry. The Canadian province has implemented new rules and policies to regulate the market. Interested parties are welcome to participate in numerous activities — from online blackjack real money to betting on sporting events.
The permission to operate in the legal framework in Ontario will surely lead to more charming and delightful services for enthusiasts. It has become a second-to-none opportunity to proceed with the transition from underregulated to professional players in the market. So far, a large number of cooperation projects and partnerships have already been announced. For instance, a multi-year agreement between broadcaster TSN and operator FanDuel was signed.
The Survey Results
The competitive landscape has already faced some crucial changes, but the initial snapshot of the most downloadable online casino applications:
- The ScoreBet was ranked first with thirty-five percent of the share. Compared to its slim one-percent share in the US states where gambling is legit, such a performance speaks for itself.
- With the app-download share of twenty-seven percent, bet265 occupied second place.
- The bronze medal was received by FanDuel.
- The fourth place was won by BetMGM.
- The next nominee in the rating was Betway casino. Its percentage of shares equaled four at that moment.
- PointsBet followed the Betway casino with its share of three percent.
- The loss of one percent resulted in BetRivers occupying seventh place in the ranking.
- Last but not least important, there are three holders with a one percent share in the Ontario gambling market — LeoVegas, 888, and Caesars.
After the Morgan Stanley experts have scrutinized the most sought-after gambling solutions to download and install, it has become possible to come up with several conclusions:
- to check what brands compete in the provincial jurisdiction;
- to compare how competitive long-available brands are in comparison with new arrivals;
- to predict what leaders are expected to generate the biggest part in gross revenue, etc.
Overall, there are more than twenty registered gaming and betting companies, according to iGaming Ontario. The data provided by Morgan Stanley doesn’t mean customers have invested huge sums or made any monetary contributions at all. The share is a fluctuating phenomenon, which is proven by the decline of theScrore’s result and the growth of the Bet365 share. As an American multinational organization, Morgan Stanley has provided a brief overview of how rapid the gambling development will turn out to be in Ontario. The tactics of distributing separate applications for gaming like online blackjack real money has already stood up as a beneficial strategy in the USA gambling market. The further dispersion of the share is expected.
The value of this research for end-users is pretty obvious:
- It is a stunning opportunity to get acquainted with reliable companies with favorable gambling conditions.
- The difference in shares over time lets interested parties have a clearer understanding of what solutions are worth trial and additional checking. The fact that Betway casino has turned out to be more popular than LeoVegas doesn’t lead to its perfection over other brands, but certain advantages are certainly present.
- The development of applications is a well-thought-out tactic by providers. It enables to entice more users. For them, this strategy means casinos are customer-oriented and satisfy their needs through convenient and multifunctional mobile applications.
How to Choose a Worthy Casino in Ontario
Of course, it won’t be enough to base your decision-making in favor of this or that domain on the research results. This survey represents what solutions are ready to work and deliver the best services to end-users. In the table below, the most important features of any online casino are represented.
|
License
|
To be regulated in Ontario, the service has to be authorized by responsible parties. You will hit the jackpot if your target brand possesses a few certificates of this kind.
|
Terms and policies
|
The variety of payment methods, as well as data storage and use, will certainly form a huge part of the casino profile to be aware of.
|
Game assortment
|
When the brand offers thousands of games, it doesn’t make it the best overall. The divergence and efficiency of playing tools are crucial. For instance, slots with high RTPs and low volatility from reputable software providers will be certainly better than services from unknown entities.
Wrap It Up
iGaming operators in Ontario have a brilliant opportunity to build new relationships with other markets and industries. The local niche wasn’t empty, but the transition from the grey to the green zone has provided more tools at their disposal. Such companies as Betway casino are definitely a worthy choice for interested parties, who desire to punt without difficulty and have fun online.