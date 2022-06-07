NFL Legacies: LaDainian Tomlinson

The Life And Career Of NFL Rushing Legend LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson is a former running back who played in the NFL for 11 seasons. During that time he played for the San Diego Chargers (2001–2009) and the New York Jets (2010–2011).

In 2006, he won NFL regular season MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and he broke the league record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. He is second overall in career rushing touchdowns and third overall in career touchdowns.

Tomlinson also won consecutive rushing titles in 2006 and 2007. When he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he became the first player from the 21st century to be admitted. This happened in 2017.

He holds multiple league records.

Today, we are going to look at the career and life so far of LaDainian Tomlinson.

Early Years And College

LaDainian Tomlinson was born in Rosebud, Texas, and was raised by his mother who was a preacher.

Tomlinson played football properly for the first time at age 9 – in his first game, he scored a touchdown with his first touch of the ball.

While at high school, Tomlinson played football, basketball, and baseball, and he also ran track and field. For his high school team, he played linebacker – he racked up 2,554 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior year.

He was named district MVP and Offensive Player of the Year – this honor came with an invite to the All-State team – where he played alongside his future teammates Drew Brees and Quentin Jammer.

Tomlinson said that his heroes growing up were Walter Payton and Jim Brown.

Tomlinson got into Texas Christian University on a football scholarship. During this time, he helped the team to beat their rivals at USC for the first time in 41 years, and they won the Rose Bowl in the process. In his junior year, he led the NCAA with 1,850 yards rushing.