NFL Legacies: LaDainian Tomlinson
June 7, 2022
The Life And Career Of NFL Rushing Legend LaDainian Tomlinson
LaDainian Tomlinson is a former running back who played in the NFL for 11 seasons. During that time he played for the San Diego Chargers (2001–2009) and the New York Jets (2010–2011).
You can find the best NFL lines on the Jets and Chargers here.
In 2006, he won NFL regular season MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and he broke the league record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. He is second overall in career rushing touchdowns and third overall in career touchdowns.
Tomlinson also won consecutive rushing titles in 2006 and 2007. When he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he became the first player from the 21st century to be admitted. This happened in 2017.
He holds multiple league records.
Today, we are going to look at the career and life so far of LaDainian Tomlinson.
Early Years And College
LaDainian Tomlinson was born in Rosebud, Texas, and was raised by his mother who was a preacher.
Tomlinson played football properly for the first time at age 9 – in his first game, he scored a touchdown with his first touch of the ball.
While at high school, Tomlinson played football, basketball, and baseball, and he also ran track and field. For his high school team, he played linebacker – he racked up 2,554 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior year.
He was named district MVP and Offensive Player of the Year – this honor came with an invite to the All-State team – where he played alongside his future teammates Drew Brees and Quentin Jammer.
Tomlinson said that his heroes growing up were Walter Payton and Jim Brown.
Tomlinson got into Texas Christian University on a football scholarship. During this time, he helped the team to beat their rivals at USC for the first time in 41 years, and they won the Rose Bowl in the process. In his junior year, he led the NCAA with 1,850 yards rushing.
In his final year, he rushed for 2,158 yards and 22 touchdowns – he led the NCAA again. He came fourth in the Heisman vote and ended on 5,263 rushing yards – the sixth-highest ever in the NCAA.
He did not graduate before entering the NFL, but when his college jersey was retired in 2005 he went back and finished his communications degree like he had promised his mother he would.
The NFL Years
Tomlinson entered the Draft in 2001 and was picked 5th overall by the San Diego Chargers.
They needed a running back desperately, so Tomlinson became a starter in the first week of his rookie season. In his first seven seasons, he rushed for over 1000 yards and scored at least 10 touchdowns.
His best season with the chargers was 2006-07.
This year, he was named NFL regular season MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. he rushed for 1,815 yards and he broke the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in one season – he scored 28.
He went 18 consecutive games scoring a touchdown – also an NFL record, and that season he broke the NFL record for most points scored in a single season – 186. All three of these records still stand.
He also holds the NFL record for most touchdowns from scrimmage in a season – 31 touchdowns.
Tomlinson’s relationship with Chargers manager A J Smith eventually broke down and the player moved to the Jets as a free agent. With the Jets, he did not get much game time – he started 14 games over two years. In that final year, he only started once.
After two years, Tomlinson re-signed with the Chargers and immediately retired. He was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 but his jersey has yet to be retired by the team.
In 2017, Tomlinson rejoined the Chargers as a special assistant.
Post-NFL Years
In 2014, Tomlinson was involved in a project called Tomlinson Hill – a book written by a man called Chris Tomlinson.
The book followed the story of Chris’s great-grandfather who owned a plantation and a family of slaves that grew up on that plantation. During his research, he discovered that LaDainian’s great-grandparents had worked as slaves on that plantation.
Tomlinson worked as a spokesperson for a few sporting brands and did some work as a sports journalist before joining the Chargers’ coaching team.