Mike Franken wins the Democratic nomination, will take on Sen. Grassley in November

Three Democrats, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, rural doctor Glenn Hurst and retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken competed alongside each other for the Democratic nomination. With 57 percent of the vote, Franken won the Democratic nomination and will take on Sen. Chuck Grassley in November.

Former United States Admiral Mike Franken talks to the media on Jan. 26 2022 in the Daily Iowan Newsroom located in the Adler Journalism Building. Franken is running for state and talked about his campaign goals.

Mike Franken won the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate primary race and will take on long-time incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, who won the Republican nomination on Tuesday.

Three Democrats were on the ballot competing for the Democratic nomination. Mike Franken ran against former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and rural doctor Glenn Hurst for the Democratic nomination and won the nomination with 57 percent of the vote.

Tuesday night results are not made official until June 14 when results are canvassed.

“Mike ran a great campaign rooted in our shared values: standing up for working people, delivering better health care and child care for every family, and doing the hard work to defend our democracy,” Finkenauer said in a press release on Tuesday night. “I look forward to working with him in the coming months to defeat Senator Grassley and finally deliver change for Iowa families.”

Hurst said in a press release he has pledged his support for Franken’s campaign against Grassley.

State Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, was the only other Republican candidate vying for Grassley’s seat. Grassley won the Republican nomination with 73 percent of the vote.

“I’ve heard at my county meetings about inflation, about high gas prices, about the border not being secured,” Grassley said in a press release following his win. “A Republican majority can take care of these bad policies of the Biden administration.”

Franken spent most of his campaign highlighting her differences from Grassley who has served in the Senate for 46 years. Following his nomination, Franken took to Twitter to thank his voters.

“Iowa needs a leader who will solve difficult problems and provide innovative solutions that will improve the lives of the people across our state. Change is coming, and I am honored to lead that change. The first step is to defeat Chuck Grassley on November 8,” Franken said in a statement.

Franken ran on the platform to prioritize voting rights, human equality, combat climate change and Iowa healthcare.

“What must happen is we must defeat Chuck Grassley. For too long, he’s said, ‘We’re working on that.’ Enough of that. I will outwork Grassley,” Franken tweeted.

Alongside casting their vote for U.S. Senate, Iowans across the state also confirmed the two gubernatorial candidates for the general election, incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Democratic candidate, Deidre Dejear. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Franken and Grassley alongside the other candidates who survived the primaries will appear on the ballot in November.