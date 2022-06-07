Fun, low-effort ways to boost your income while going to college

Roughly 85% of students at UI are enrolled full-time – and, as you probably know, this provides little time to work once you’re done with classes, studying and extracurriculars. Luckily, there are still plenty of ways to make a few extra bucks whenever you have the time. Read on for four fun ways of doing this down below.

For the goal-oriented: Start freelancing

Do you have a unique set of skills, and do you feel confident that you could apply it to help businesses with certain tasks? Then we’d advise you to consider freelancing. Depending on your talent, this can in many cases be done with few extra costs from the comfort of your home. If you’re a journalism major, for instance, you already have many of the skills needed for helping clients with light copywriting tasks – and the same can be said for skills like photography or translating, again depending on your major. By doing this, you get to make money while honing your skills even further than what you’re already doing in your classes.

For the animal lovers: Become a pet-sitter

Do you like animals more than people, and are you honestly just looking for a way to chill for money? Then getting yourself a pet-sitting gig is exactly what you should do. There are plenty of platforms you can join to get in contact with local pet owners today. Alternatively, you could also join a local Facebook group and advertise your services with permission from the admin – or do it the old-fashioned way and hang up posters in your neighborhood. If you’re outdoorsy, make sure to also offer walking the little furballs as an extra service. If not, plenty of people will still appreciate being able to drop their dog or cat off for a few hours or have you come to their home – which can also be a great opportunity for you to get some extra study time in more quiet surroundings.

For the risk-takers: Hone your gambling skills

This one is certainly risky and should never be depended on as your sole source of income. But, if your finances are stable, and you’re just looking for a fun way to make a bit of money on the side, gambling smartly fits this description to a T. By gambling smartly, we mean only making bets that you have done plenty of research on with advantageous odds every once in a while – and honing your skills at whichever game you’re playing. This means mastering every term and trick you’ll come across in a poker game, following the sport you’re betting on closely – or, if you’re playing luck-based games like slots, getting familiar with tools like https://slottracker.com/ to make smarter bets using accurate data.

For the musically inclined: Start busking & doing small gigs

UI is home to many skilled musicians – and if you’re one of them, why not start making money off of your talent? Don’t wait until after graduation to put yourself out there. If you’re shy, an effective way to get over stage fright is to start busking. This will offer you an opportunity to find calmness despite feeling exposed while allowing you to make tips simultaneously.

Once you get more confident, you can start playing at open mics and building connections with local bars. If you play your cards right, this can result in them hiring you for regular gigs – which, in turn, can result in bar guests hiring you for their events.

So, what are you waiting for? Go out there and get your career ball rolling today. You won’t regret it.