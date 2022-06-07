Can the Dallas Mavericks Improve Next Season?

Figure 1 Dallas almost got to celebrate an NBA Finals appearance this season

Although Iowans don’t have a team of their own to back in the NBA, there would have been many sports fans wanting the Dallas Mavericks to do well in the playoffs. Up against some of the most successful teams in basketball history, the Mavs represent the underdog – something Iowans can relate with.

Although sports betting in Texas might have been behind Dallas, there would have not many others that picked it to beat Golden State. The 4-1 loss ended the Mavs’ involvement this year, but can they improve next season to legitimately challenge for the championship?

Doncic Plus Who Else?

We all enjoyed how Dallas surprised everyone to make it to the Western Conference Finals this year. Beating the Jazz may have been almost expected in the first round of the playoffs. But dispatching Chris Paul and the rest of the Phoenix Suns in the manner they did was not part of the NBA script.

The main reason for that success this season was Luka Doncic. He high scored for the Mavericks in all but one of the games in the series against the Suns. There were other standout performances but there needs to be some adjustments on the Dallas roster if it is going to compete again in 2023.

Doncic Defense

One of those adjustments will need to be improving Doncic’s defensive game. His point hauls lessened the impact, but there is no doubt that he needs to do some work in that department in the offseason. Even though the Suns were brushed aside in the end, he was left exposed a number of times and almost allowed opponents to rush past him.

Doncic has readily admitted that he needs to do something about that aspect of his game. But part of his defensive problem is that he is not looking after himself to the best ability. He tends to use the first part of the season to get to his peak – and that needs to change next year.

Retain Jalen Brunson

Doncic is obviously the star of the Dallas Mavericks team but Jalen Brunson proved that he could be just as important to actual success in Texas. Brunson carried the Mavs in Doncic’s absence in the first three games against the Jazz and continued to be a reliable scorer even when he took the secondary role.

The Mavs now have to pay the price for his performances. Brunson’s free agency will be attracting the likes of New York and Detroit, where he would not have to play second fiddle to the main star. But his relationship with Doncic could flourish at Dallas – and that’s why resigning Brunson should be the top priority in Dallas.

Figure 2 Dallas need to improve if it is to win a second NBA championship

Upgrade at Center

If ensuring Jalen Brunson is a Maverick next season is the top priority this offseason, improving at center should be next on the list. Golden State may well have progressed to the NBA Finals even with a stronger Dallas center, but it was one area that the Warriors definitely capitalized on throughout the series.

Neither Dwight Powell or Maxi Kleber could stop Golden State’s shots around the rim – or deal with the rebounds that made life easier for the Dubs in all five games. There should be a few top centers available in the postseason, so Dallas has to convince one of them that Texas is the place to be.

Move to the East!

This is one change that Dallas can’t do anything about, unfortunately. The Mavs finished fourth in the West with a 52-30 record this season. That would have been good enough for second in the East, ensuring an easier run to the Finals.

Being part of the Eastern Conference would also mean that Dallas would avoid Phoenix and Golden State. None of this is possible, of course, so it will be interesting to see how well the Mavs get on next year.