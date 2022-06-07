Best SARMs for sale in the USA

What are SARMs?

SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) are the steroids that belong to the AR (androgen receptor) steroid hormone family to play a significant role in the tissues’ physiology. These androgen receptors include mineralocorticoids, glucocorticoids, Vitamin D3, PR, and ER receptors.

Why do people buy them?

SARMs are preferred over other anabolic steroids because they don’t cause any negative effects of anabolic steroids. SARMs have a non-toxic effect on the liver and blood pressure. They eliminate the significant need for on-cycle and preloading supportive supplements. As a result, SARMs prove to be a cheaper alternative to the use of the PH/AAS (prohormone/steroid) cycle. With SARMs, water retention and estrogen-related side effects are also lower.

SARMs tend to target the androgen receptors in the body to exhibit their effects in the targeted places, such as muscles and bone density. When SARMs bind to the AR (androgen receptor), they tell the body for more production of testosterone. This increased production of testosterone can help in bringing positive changes such as performance sports and a good physique and increased lean muscle mass, improved recovery and strength.

People are looking for SARMs for sale for different benefits to the body. The most popular sales on SARMs in the US are MK-677 For Sale and Cardarine For Sale.

MK-677:

Ibutamoren (MK-677) helps in the promotion of GH (growth hormone) secretion and also increases the IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor-1) production. Ibutamoren increases the concentration of GH levels by mimicking the action of the ghrelin hormone and binds to the GHSR (ghrelin receptors) in the brain. Activated GHSR helps stimulate the release of growth hormones from the brain.

MK-677 helps in increasing muscle build, reduces muscle wasting, improves the sleep cycle, has anti-aging properties, and increases bone density. MK-677 for sale can also have nootropic effects which can be beneficial for the treatment of deficiencies related to growth hormones. As an additional benefit, MK-677 has less intensity of side effects in comparison to steroids (anabolic), which can disrupt the normal hormonal balance of the body.

S-23:

S-23 is another SARM that mimics testosterone’s normal activity in the body. The most common uses of S-23 are increasing energy, improving athletic performance, increasing muscle growth, and several other applications. S-23 (methylpropionamide) has less evidence of side effects when used for different athletic and aesthetic purposes.

According to clinical research, S-23 can help in improving sexual affinity among women. Other potential benefits of SARM S-23 are increasing bone density and preventing muscle loss. S-23 increases lean muscle mass, improves male birth control, decreases fat concentration, improves bone strength, and improves sexual affinity among females.

Cardarine:

Cardarine or GW501516 is a synthetic compound that also serves as the metabolic modulator in the body. Cardarine was initially discovered to treat a disorder known as hyperlipidemia, treatment of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. The most vital benefits of this SARM are weight loss, improved fat levels in the blood, sports performance, and obesity treatment.

According to a research study on animals in the last decade, cardarine for sale helps improve the endurance and performance of athletes. As discussed earlier, cardarine is a metabolic modulator, and it can change how our body uses fat. The safety profile for cardarine is better in comparison to the anabolic steroids, which is an additional point for the consumption of this drug or supplement.

Andarine:

Andarine or S4 belongs to the family of SARMs, which is popular among bodybuilders as the most effective and dynamic product to see immediate results. The current manufacturers of andarine are GTX pharmaceuticals for different therapeutic and medical purposes. The original purpose of andarine was to treat the different disorders and diseases related to the musculoskeletal system. However, athletes and bodybuilders started taking the drug for aesthetic and physical endurance with time. A rapid decrease in fat through the use of andarine made it an extremely popular supplement in the market.

As per the mechanism of action, the function of the S4 is somehow similar to the other available SARMs. This drug binds to the selective androgen binders in the body. More specifically, andarine tends to attach to the proteins in the body and commands them to grow the muscle tissue more efficiently. An increase in the anabolic response of the body, in turn, increases athletic performance and gives overall physical benefits. The adverse effects associated with the use of andarine are relatively less than other supplements.

RAD-140:

RAD-140 is the most popular form of SARMs, used to build muscle mass. This supplement (as it is a SARM) is considered a safer alternative to anabolic steroids due to its fewer side effects. This drug or supplement tends to bind to the androgen receptors in the body as in bones and muscles to produce local anabolic effects without causing systemic side effects. RAD-140 is a food supplement that can increase lean muscle mass without fat growth for mass muscle gain. Another vital benefit of the RAD-140 fro sale is the prevention of testicular atrophy.

SARMs are a better alternative to steroids among bodybuilders and athletes. SARMS come in different forms and supplements for various purposes or clinical applications. SARMs have quite a popularity in the USA due to their benefits (as in steroids) and fewer side effects.

References:

1) Gao, W., & Dalton, J. T. (2007). Expanding the therapeutic use of androgens via selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). Drug discovery today, 12(5-6), 241-248.

2) Svensson, J., Lonn, L., Jansson, J. O., Murphy, G., Wyss, D., Krupa, D., … & Bengtsson, B. A. (1998). Two-month treatment of obese subjects with the oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue MK-677 increases GH secretion, fat-free mass, and energy expenditure. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 83(2), 362-369.

3) Ballinger, J. (2022). Rad 140 review.

4) Park, J., & Kim, J. Y. (2021). Cardarine (GW501516) Effects on Improving Metabolic Syndrome. Journal of Health, Sports, and Kinesiology, 2(2), 22-27.

5) Turza, A., Pop, A., Muresan-Pop, M., Zarbo, L., & Borodi, G. (2020). Crystal and molecular structure of ostarine and andarine. Journal of Molecular Structure, 1199, 126973.

6) So, Y. M., Wong, J. K., Choi, T. L., Prabhu, A., Stewart, B., Farrington, A. F., … & Ho, E. N. (2021). Metabolic studies of selective androgen receptor modulators RAD140 and S‐23 in horses. Drug Testing and Analysis, 13(2), 318-337.