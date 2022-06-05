Photos: 2022 Iowa Arts Festival Day Two
June 5, 2022
The Iowa Arts Festival took place in downtown Iowa City on Saturday. The festival is apart of Iowa City’s Summer of the Arts Series, where members of the Iowa City community get to experience the arts.
The festival included both local and out of state artists showcasing and selling their art, vendors from local Iowa City restaurants, and organizations selling products or food for guests. There was also free live music and entertainment that took place at the Iowa City pedestrian mall and Clinton Street.