Photos: 2022 Iowa Arts Festival Day Two

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist
June 5, 2022

The Iowa Arts Festival took place in downtown Iowa City on Saturday. The festival is apart of Iowa City’s Summer of the Arts Series, where members of the Iowa City community get to experience the arts.

The festival included both local and out of state artists showcasing and selling their art, vendors from local Iowa City restaurants, and organizations selling products or food for guests. There was also free live music and entertainment that took place at the Iowa City pedestrian mall and Clinton Street.

060422-iowaartsfestival-DMH001
Gallery|20 Photos
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Members of the Iowa City community gather in downtown Iowa City during day two of the 2022 Summer of the Arts Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
