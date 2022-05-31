Consider Yourself a Creative? You Can Still Work in Tech

Across much of American culture and society, “tech jobs” are often considered shorthand for “cool” jobs, or jobs that offer mobility, connections, trendy workplaces, and sky-high salaries. The pedestal that we have collectively placed tech jobs onto in recent years can be disheartening for those who might not think that they belong in tech.

After all, what is a creative person with no interest in coding supposed to find in the modern tech industry? Perhaps surprisingly, some of the best, most rewarding jobs in tech are those best suited to those with a creative mindset. Here are some surprising but worthwhile jobs in tech for creatives.

UX Designer

A UX designer is the person that makes a tech product fun, easy, and accessible to use. They curate the journey that users will embark upon and ensure that the user experience is cohesive and engaging. For some UX design jobs, technical skills are required.

However, this is never the most important requirement. Rather, a good UX designer must be creative enough to turn complicated information into easily digestible content. They must be sympathetic to users and understand what makes an experience easy and enjoyable. Most importantly, they must have a great eye for design.

Art Director

At some of the Silicon Valley bigwigs, Art Director jobs are some of the most sought-after positions around. These roles do not require hard tech skills, but they are nonetheless essential for any successful tech product.

As an art director, you are responsible for curating the visual branding and the aesthetics of the entire company. You must use your eye for color and design to create a cohesive aesthetic for the brand, one that is reflected across every corner of that brand’s online and physical presence. It’s not an easy job, but it’s a very rewarding and well-paid one.

AR Designer

AR, or augmented reality, is a rapidly emerging genre in gaming and in video content. It’s one step ahead of VR, in which digital elements are incorporated into the real, live world of the user. A classic example of successful AR in action is the hit mobile game Pokemon GO, which has racked up more than 1 billion downloads to date.

As an AR designer, it is your job to design and execute visual assets that merge the in-game experience with the player’s surrounding flawlessly. This role also might require solid writing skills, as you may need to create an in-game narrative that feels compelling and believable.

Online Casino Game Designer

One of the most rapidly growing sectors in the digital entertainment sector is online casino gaming. Millions of Americans play online casino games today, and these games require creative designers who can use their vision to curate engaging and novel online gambling experiences.

One great example here is live blackjack games, which connect users to real-life blackjack dealers in a studio via a live video uplink. For these popular titles, designers at major studios such as NetEnt or Evolution Gaming need to develop user interfaces and sets that make the user feel like they are in a real Las Vegas casino. It’s no easy feat, but the payoff is a rewarding one.

If you’re creative, there is no shortage of exciting roles awaiting you in the tech industry, so don’t rule it out!