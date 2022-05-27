TOP 5 popular games on Game Karma

Do you want to spend a few evenings playing interesting computer games? Can’t choose among the many projects? The rating of the TOP 5 most popular games on Game Karma will definitely help you!

Basketball Stars

Basketball is a game that many adults and children enjoy. The basketball player simulator allows you to immerse yourself in the dynamic atmosphere of the competition and get an unforgettable experience.

You can choose single games, practice matches or full-fledged competitions. All a player needs is to catch the ball, make passes and put in the best effort to get into the basket. The more successful hits you manage to make, the more points will be awarded.

Krunker.io

An exciting multiplayer game will appeal to fans of shooters. The main goal of the player is to get to the set point on the map. On the way you will meet many enemies and get rid of them.

Depending on your wishes, you can create a new game of your own or join an existing one. As the mission progresses, the user needs to upgrade the character, collect experience and get additional useful artifacts.

It is important to remember that opponents not only attack in the open, but also set up ambushes. You should carefully look around so as not to fall into an insidious trap, and be sure to reload your weapons on time.

PUBG Pixel 2

For fans of survival games, this project has prepared many surprises and interesting quests. The main tasks that arise before the players are familiar:

obtain weapons and ammunition;

control the movement of enemies;

successfully hide;

hit targets and destroy opponents;

cope with force majeure and survive in a limited area without the possibility of going into a long ambush.

Look around, do not forget to collect ammunition and carefully work out your strategy. This will help you last as long as possible!

Slither.io

A classic that has stood the test of time is the legendary snake. For many years, the essence of the game remains unchanged: the user needs to control the movement of the snake and collect certain objects along the way. In this case, you should hunt for luminous dots. As you eat bonuses, the snake increases and becomes stronger.

Unlike the usual children’s game, here the player character is not the only participant. There are many snakes around that also want to grow up. The main thing is not to eat one of them. Faced with another snake, you will lose. But then when the opponent crashes into you, you can eat it and become even bigger.

Papa’s Burgeria

Do you love to cook? Do you want to please your guests with delicious burgers and excellent service? Try to become the best chef in the area!

You need to take part in the development of a new burger joint. The offer came quite unexpectedly. The main character received a letter with a card and an offer to receive a prize. It is impossible to refuse such an adventure, which means you need to hit the road!