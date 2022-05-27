Most Popular Online Casino Table Games to Play for Free

Playing table games at an online casino for free can be fun. For a start, you have nothing to lose. You can gain all the experience and skills you need while playing the games for free. When you are ready to play for real money, you can play like a pro and improve your chance of winning.

If e-sports gaming is your thing, you can check out the Esports magazine Fragster.com for the latest news in the industry. However, if your goal is to play popular online casino table games for free, this post shares the top options that you can consider. Let’s get right into the details of the most popular online casino table games to play in 2022.

American Roulette

This is a simple and exciting table game. It takes only a few minutes to learn and you can have lots of fun while playing it. It is available for both mobile and desktop devices, and the best part is that you can find it in almost all casinos online.

The game is played on a table layout that features numbers 0-36. Players place wagers on single numbers on the table. They can also place bets on groups of numbers. The house edge for American Roulette is 5.26%.

Blackjack

This is another easy-to-play table game. It is available as a free game and you can also play it for real money at any casino online. Many casino sites have blackjack variants that offer jackpots and side bets.

Your goal in a game of blackjack is to beat the hand of the dealer without going over 21 so you do not bust. You get paid 1/1 when you beat the dealer and when you get a blackjack, you get paid 3/2.

Craps

This is an exciting game and a popular Vegas-style table game. It is played with dice and players wager on the outcome of two dice. There are dozens of possible bets that you can make on the table. You will find at least one craps table at most casino sites online.

You can get started with the free version of the game to get a good hang of it before you play for real money. The game allows you to choose when to roll the dice and to choose your stakes.

Three-Card Poker

This is another easy-to-learn table game. It has several variations that players can try out for free before putting money into it. When playing 3-card poker, both the dealer and players are dealt three cards each and the goal is to beat the poker hand of the dealer.

You need to start by placing an ante and if you are comfortable with your hand, you can place more bets and then compare the hand with the dealer’s hand.

Pai Gow Poker

This is another popular game and it is based on the Pai Gow tile game in Asia. In the game, each player is dealt 7 cards to begin and the goal is to sort out your seven cards into five-card and 2-card poker hands. If a player beats both the poker hands of the dealer, he wins the game and receives the prize.

Conclusion

These are five top table games that you can play for free at any casino game. You can also play them for real money when you get a hang of them.