Complete Guide to Using Stock Footage for Your Projects

Wondering what the best stock footage websites are? There are many options for finding both rights-managed and royalty-free stock footage. Depositphotos is among the top content marketplaces. The platform provides affordable stock videos that are of 4K (Ultra High Definition), HD (High Definition), and SD (Standard Definition) quality. Their library with over 11+ million stock video clips features diverse cost-effective plans and is a perfect fit for anyone on a budget.

Videezy is another option offering both HD and 4K royalty-free videos. ArtGrid also provides high-quality stock videos and is user-friendly to professional filmmakers and creators.

Like those mentioned above, many of these sites offer monthly or yearly subscription services. What this means is that you pay a set price once, and can use and download a particular number of videos to use in your projects. As a result, the subscription cost is often lower than paying for each video separately.

Besides, there are websites that offer free royalty-free stock footage. However, the number of clips available is often limited and the quality of footage leaves much to be desired.

Stock video project ideas

There are many different ways to use stock videos to enhance the quality and engagement of your projects. One option is to use stock videos as secondary footage that ties two scenes together, otherwise known as B-roll.

Types of B-roll footage include using aerial footage and street videos of moving vehicles or people. They are a smooth transition between two videos that link one moment in time to another.

A few other options would be to use stock videos for website backgrounds or as green screens. Stock footage can also be used for marketing campaigns, social media videos, presentations, or to entertain guests during online events.

How to make a video with stock footage

While making a video with stock footage is a quick and cheap alternative to filming your own, it still does require effort and creativity. Explore three main steps when using stock videos for your projects!

Step 1: Choose the right footage