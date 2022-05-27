Complete Guide to Using Stock Footage for Your Projects
May 27, 2022
Video production can be a rewarding process, but it can also be time-consuming and expensive. Staging scenes, locations for shooting, and worrying about filming costs are all demanding tasks. This is why using stock footage in your projects is one of the most efficient ways to save time and other resources. There are many websites that offer high-quality stock videos at a reasonable price. You just need to choose one that best suits your needs in terms of quality and choice.
If you have not worked with content marketplaces and stock footage yet, check out this guide on where to find relevant clips and how to use them in your work.
What is stock video?
Stock video or footage is a pre-recorded clip that is typically very short – it lasts around one minute or less. The benefit of stock footage is that it’s cheaper and a quicker alternative to filming and video production without sacrificing quality*.
Stock video libraries often feature professional footage that might be quite costly to make yourself. A good example is aerial drone videos of cities, towns, or countryside worldwide. For creatives that don’t own professional equipment or don’t have big budgets for projects, recreating such footage is unreasonably expensive and time-consuming.
*Check out high-quality stock footage on different topics here: https://depositphotos.com/
What are the types of stock videos?
The two types of stock videos are rights-managed footage and royalty-free footage.
Rights-managed footage refers to stock videos with licenses that filmmakers need to purchase for use. This type of footage is only a single-use video, so no other products will be allowed to use the same stock footage for a predetermined amount of time. The key advantage of rights-managed footage is that it won’t be used in anyone’s projects other than yours. A chosen clip will remain completely authentic to your production.
Royalty-free clips are stock videos that anyone can purchase and use multiple times. While there may be many projects using the same video footage for different purposes, the main benefit of royalty-free footage is that it is more affordable than rights-managed stock footage.
Where to find stock video?
Wondering what the best stock footage websites are? There are many options for finding both rights-managed and royalty-free stock footage. Depositphotos is among the top content marketplaces. The platform provides affordable stock videos that are of 4K (Ultra High Definition), HD (High Definition), and SD (Standard Definition) quality. Their library with over 11+ million stock video clips features diverse cost-effective plans and is a perfect fit for anyone on a budget.
Videezy is another option offering both HD and 4K royalty-free videos. ArtGrid also provides high-quality stock videos and is user-friendly to professional filmmakers and creators.
Like those mentioned above, many of these sites offer monthly or yearly subscription services. What this means is that you pay a set price once, and can use and download a particular number of videos to use in your projects. As a result, the subscription cost is often lower than paying for each video separately.
Besides, there are websites that offer free royalty-free stock footage. However, the number of clips available is often limited and the quality of footage leaves much to be desired.
Stock video project ideas
There are many different ways to use stock videos to enhance the quality and engagement of your projects. One option is to use stock videos as secondary footage that ties two scenes together, otherwise known as B-roll.
Types of B-roll footage include using aerial footage and street videos of moving vehicles or people. They are a smooth transition between two videos that link one moment in time to another.
A few other options would be to use stock videos for website backgrounds or as green screens. Stock footage can also be used for marketing campaigns, social media videos, presentations, or to entertain guests during online events.
How to make a video with stock footage
While making a video with stock footage is a quick and cheap alternative to filming your own, it still does require effort and creativity. Explore three main steps when using stock videos for your projects!
Step 1: Choose the right footage
The first step in making a video with stock visuals is choosing the right footage for your project. There are millions of stock footage options, so be precise in your search depending on your concept. Use search filters (that most stock libraries offer) to narrow down on search results and quickly find what you need.
Step 2: Make it yours
If you’re working on a business or school project, add words, your business logo, or graphics to make it more in line with the concept of your projects. Or, if working on a film, add music that sets the mood and conveys emotion to the audience.
Step 3: Get feedback
It is always a good idea to get constructive feedback on any type of work, including productions with stock videos. Whether it be film, marketing campaign, or school project, receiving input from others on the placement and type of stock videos could bring valuable input. After gaining knowledge from constructive feedback, you will be able to make quick edits and gain valuable information for future projects.
Conclusion
Using stock video footage in your visual projects is an extremely savvy way to reduce your costs and still maintain professional, eye-catching content. Many websites offer large footage libraries, and those mentioned above are excellent places to explore. Remember the three main steps to finding stock videos and be creative today!