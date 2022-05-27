A Step-by-Step Guide to Make Moving Alone Easier
Are you finally moving to a new house or apartment by yourself? This is an exciting stage in your life. But preparing and planning for this move can be a challenge. This is why you need this step-by-step guide.
It can be freeing to live alone. Having your own place for yourself, the freedom of decorating it as you please, and being able to create a schedule and routine of your own – essentially doing everything you want and focusing on yourself – is a fantastic thing. But before you begin the actual living, you must move.
Everyone knows how time-consuming and stressful it can be to move to a new place. Because you are moving alone, you may not have all the support a family has when they move together. This doesn’t mean that you cannot make the entire process much simpler.
Plus, asking for help is always encouraged, so you shouldn’t feel bad for doing it. Chances are your friends are just as excited for you, and the ones who can and have the time to help if it doesn’t interfere with work will be happy to help you transport your things and plan for the entire move with you.
This being said, as stressful as moving can get or regardless of how long it may take, it is of the utmost importance to ask for help when you need it. In addition, planning in advance can help with the stress, given that there isn’t as much room for doing everything on short notice, and the risk of getting overwhelmed is significantly decreased.
Therefore, it is crucial to make a plan long before the moving day. This means that you have enough time to hire a professional moving company, ask your friends in advance, have enough time to design your home, and think about any other important details of your move. The following step-by-step guide can help you a great deal in putting together your plan and make moving alone considerably easier.
1. Sort Your Belongings Before Starting to Pack
First things first. You don’t have to pack everything before moving alone, as chances are you don’t need all the belongings you have gathered and collected through the years. There is a high probability you don’t even wear all the clothes you currently own, which is why you should consider the option of donating or recycling them.
Decluttering is a great and essential step before a big move. This is your fresh start where you only take what you truly need and want, where you can make room for new belongings and new memories. Not to mention that by getting rid of various things you no longer use or need or simply stop identifying with them, you will have less stuff to move to a new place.
2. Book A Moving Truck or Hire a Moving Company in Advance
A vital aspect of planning this significant aspect in your life is booking a moving truck or a moving company – in case you don’t drive or don’t know anyone who can drive a truck – well in advance. This is recommended because all reliable and reputable companies are usually scheduled for a long period. If you leave it at the last minute, there is a risk you won’t find any available.
Depending on how many things you need to do before moving day, such as if the apartment or house needs renovating a lot, you can create a schedule and have an approximate date on where the moving can occur. This way, you know when to hire the moving company or truck.
3. Plan All the Interior Design of Your Home Long Before Moving
Moving alone means complete freedom to decorate your home exactly how you want. This is such an exciting thing – to be able to plan the interior design of your home entirely and create an aesthetic that is in line with your personality and style.
But the interior design of your home can be pretty time-consuming, so it is crucial to start planning it a long time before moving. No one wants to have construction workers in their house for an extended period of time or live with the mess that can come with interior design projects.
What’s more, having a lot of time on your hands allows you to decide on all the details of the aesthetic and have a clear idea of how you want the interior to look. From choosing the right furniture in the bedroom and living room, finding the kitchen units you have always dreamed of having, to finding the decorative objects and items that will genuinely make your home cozy, planning the interior design of your home can take some time. And it is vital to acknowledge this.
4. Start Packing When the Property Is Finished
But long before moving day. This means that once all the details of the interior design project are finalized, you should start packing your belongings after decluttering. This gives you enough time to gather everything before the moving day you have set while considering all the aspects of your move. How you start packing is up to you, whether you want to pack the small objects first or the large ones.
An essential and noteworthy mention would be to make a note of your boxes. This way, you know what each box contains, and you won’t feel completely overwhelmed when you start unpacking and trying to find specific things. What’s more, you should consider putting all your essentials into a suitcase where you can have easy access. It can take a while until you unpack everything, so it is best to have your mostly-used items and essentials close by.
5. Take The Time to Decorate Your New Home
Decorating your new home where you will be living by yourself is extremely exciting. This is where you can create your little universe and bring to life all of the ideas you have always wished to see in your own home. Now is the time.
But decorating your home can also be a lengthy process. It can take a while, from unpacking everything to finding all of your belongings in a suitable place and creating a cozy atmosphere and pleasing aesthetic. For this reason, it is highly recommended to enjoy and not rush the process. It is better to take it step-by-step than rushing into things and not liking the end result.