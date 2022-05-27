5 Effective Ways To Attract Customers To Online Stores

Running an online store involves a lot of hard work and tactics. Nowadays, every shopper wishes to compare products on search engines and purchase items from the comfort of their homes.

Did you know that globally, 68% of men and 72% of women shop online? With the rise in eCommerce platforms and stores, how do you make sure that your brand stands out among the rest? You have to employ some smart strategies that will drive customers to your website instead of your competitors.

Here are 5 effective ways to attract customers to your online site.

1. Check your social media strategies

There are many tools available in the market that can successfully track your social media campaigns and strategies and check their effectiveness.

For example, Facebook itself offers you a list of metrics and post insights to see how many customers have liked, commented, or shared your posts. Twitter also has a similar analytics platform that can show you impressions, click rates, and engagement rates.

There are also third-party social media tracking apps like Hootsuite and Buffer that will provide you with similar metrics and analyses. You will also get information on the ideal time to post your content for maximum engagement, as well as audience demographics information.

2. Incentivize first purchases

First-time shoppers should always get one or two benefits when they shop from your site. This encourages your customers to buy more from you and you also get to attract newer customers.

For example, give a 5% or 10% discount coupon to people who are purchasing from your online store for the first time. The more you sweeten these deals, the more customers you gather. This will also help you to increase the rate of conversion from visitors to actual customers.

If you don’t wish to go for the conventional discount coupon codes, you can even introduce a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer for new shoppers.

3. Extend your sales reach

One golden rule of retail sales is to keep expanding your base. Even if your own website is running successfully, you should always try to reach out to platforms like Amazon or eBay for increasing your sales and the number of customers.

However, you need to have a proper sales strategy before you jump right in. Ecommerce SEO strategies can be greatly beneficial here so that you have a thorough understanding of where your website stands.

Does it appear right on top of the search results page? If yes, then you’ll have an easier time expanding your business because a lot of people already know about your brand.

4. Develop a referral system

Another great way to attract customers is by introducing referral systems. When a customer refers a friend, you know that your brand is performing well. The best part about this method is that most of the branding and marketing will be done by your customers.

So you’ll save a lot of effort and money that would otherwise be spent on hefty marketing strategies. Referrals can happen organically through word-of-mouth marketing (for this, you have to focus on excellent customer service and products) or you can also implement a referral program.

5. Capture attractive photos

In today’s world, photos and videos have become almost everything. All of us wish to try out new products and post pictures or videos of them for others to see. You, as a businessperson, should take advantage of this and create eye-catching photos and short videos to promote your products.

You can either simply post a photo of the item on a white background or use diffused light to create a more aesthetically pleasing photo. Use a tripod whenever possible so that the pictures or videos are never blurred.

Take several shots of the same item, including close-up ones and the ingredient list (if any) to ensure maximum transparency.

Over to you…

These are the top 5 effective ways to attract customers to your online store. Remember, simply attracting customers isn’t all. You need to provide them with excellent quality products and flawless customer service so that they keep coming back to purchase from you.

Even though these strategies might take a bit of time to show their effects, you need to be patient and determined. If you leverage the power of advertising, you can not only attract new shoppers but also bring back abandoned ones to your store.