Photos: 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament – session four

Session four of the 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Sunday determined who moved onto Final X. Some Final X spots were decided in session three as certain weights took two finalists.

The Hawkeye Wrestling Club, Cyclone Regional Training Center C-RTC and Iowa women’s wrestling commits did not compete in the finals of the tournament.

In women’s freestyle competition, the 65kg round robin went three rounds with Titan Mercury Wrestling Club’s (TMWC) Mallory Velte coming out on top over TMWC’s Emma Bruntil. In the 68kg round robin, all three rounds were determined by criteria with Southern Oregon Regional Training Center’s Sienna Ramirez defeating Menlo Wrestling Club’s Solin Piearcy.

In men’s freestyle competition, the 61kg round robin was decided in the second round with Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club’s Seth Gross defeating Gopher Wrestling Club – RTC’s Daniel Deshazer, 9-8. In the 79kg round robin, Titan Mercury Wrestling Club’s Chance Marsteller went three rounds with California Regional Training Center’s Vincenzo Joseph and came out on top, 7-2, in the final round.

Only one Greco-Roman round robin was completed. At the 97kg weight class, Wisconsin Regional Training Center’s Braxton Amos defeated Beaver Dam Wrestling Regional Training Center’s Haydn Maley in the second round, 11-2.

Athletes that made it to Final X will compete in one of two locations. The first group of Final X competitors will face off at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK on June 3, 2022. The second group will compete in Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on June 8, 2022.