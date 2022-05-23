Photos: 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament – session three

The Hawkeye Wrestling Club’s (HWC) highest finisher after session three at the 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Sunday, was 68kg Rachel Waters, placing fourth.

HWC’s 76kg Victoria Francis and 125kg Tony Cassioppi both lost their semi-finals match and failed to place in consolation rounds.

Iowa women’s wrestling commit Nyla Valencia (50kg) lost in the semi-finals of the consolation rounds. Nanea Estrella (59kg) fell into the bout for third place but ended up fourth after losing to Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club’s Michaela Beck, 11-0.

Cyclone Regional Training Center C-RTC’s 74kg David Carr placed third with a win over Wolfpack Wrestling Club’s Thomas Gantt, 10-0. Ian Parker (65kg) placed fourth after a loss in the third-place bout to Pennsylvania RTC’s Joseph McKenna, 11-0.

Session four will determine who will advance to Final X.