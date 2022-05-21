Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Indiana – game two

The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team shutout the Indiana Hoosiers, 12-0, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday. Iowa Pitcher Dylan Nedved allowed one hit and recorded six strikeouts in six innings.

Iowa shortstop Michael Seegers had four hits and four RBIs in five at bats while Iowa second basemen Sam Hojnar had three hits and three RBIs in four at bats. Iowa Outfielders Keaton Anthony and Sam Petersen both hit solo home runs in the game. Anthony hit his 13th home run on the year while Petersen hit his sixth.

The Hawkeyes look to sweep the Hoosiers on Saturday at Duane Banks field in the last game of the regular season.