What Are The Consequences of Academic Dismissal?

But other this academic dismissal has some serious consequences that can leave a serious scar on a student’s soul. Some of them are listed below:

Plagiarism, for instance, is the technical counterpart of stealing someone else’s stuff. Someone’s original work such as concept, writing, architecture, artwork, song, etc is considered their “wealth,” and if someone else uses it without authorization, the author loses his or her copyrights, reputation, and potential money. This is defined as the loss of intellectual property.

Sometimes when an institution issues a passing certificate for a student who has committed academic dishonesty then the consequences come across later in life when that student joins a job. It not only puts the student’s entire professional career in jeopardy but also the reputation of the company where he is working.

Legal consequences are very hard to deal with. Funders can take legal actions against the institution if individuals cheat, plagiarise, misrepresent, or generate data in such programs. Fines, the loss of upcoming work for the institution, or lawsuits are all possibilities.

However, these consequences can be easily avoided in the first place if students don’t do any kind of activity that violates the integrity of the institution. And if it’s too late then the next possible thing the student can do is to hire an academic appeal attorney. Plenty of activities that result in school expulsion can also result in criminal prosecution. If the student is anticipating criminal charges, hiring a lawyer as soon as possible will allow the lawyer to assist the student all across the process. Furthermore, the expulsion and criminal processes may have an impact on one another. The attorney not only guides the student but also prepares him for the hearing or interview process. Not just this, their duty is to maintain all written document or recording of the interview if there is any.

They also talk to school staff and witnesses about the case and based on everything they prepare their counterargument so that the institute takes a second look at their decision. Academic dismissal is very devastating and can harm the career of students. All the reputed institution has serious rules and guidelines against academic misconduct case and they don’t take such cases lightly.