Top 5 Youngest NFL Players At The Moment

The NFL has always used an incredibly high standard of athletic achievement when it comes to drafting new players during the off season. Individuals need to have an excellent baseline for power, core strength, and teamwork.

Some of the youngest players that have already shown signs of these characteristics have been listed below. They certainly have the potential to become future superstar players. These players have already set records and become valuable additions to their respective franchises.

Chase Young – 23

Firstly, Chase Young is one of the Washington Commanders’ secret weapons. At 23 years old, Young was selected second overall during the 2020 draft. He was named the NFC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year at the end of his first season as a professional defensive end.

Having made his debut with the Commanders on a good note, Young became injured during the last season, which limited his performance significantly. However, there have been numerous rumors that the defensive player is on track to appear in the next NFL season with the Commanders.

Young is an incredibly high achiever who will continue to impress crowds, other teams, and his own teammates in the future.

Kyle Pitts – 21

Next is the highest drafted tight end in NFL history. Kyle Pitts was in high demand at the start of his career, and he is being used by coach Arthur Smith to transform the Atlanta Falcons’ defense. Pitts’ performance as a college player saw 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games!

The young player earned himself the John Mackey award, and proved himself as an excellent tight end from the start. Pitts completed his first NFL season with 1,026 yards and 68 catches, and he is sure to increase these already impressive numbers as his career progresses.

Despite being the final rookie to make the list, Pitts has already proved himself as a useful addition to the Falcons’ franchise. From setting new records, to award-winning performances, Pitts has certainly started his career off on the right foot.