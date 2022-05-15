Photos: Day three of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Ohio State track and field earned first place in both men’s and women’s competition after day three of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Minnesota Track and Field Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. The Buckeyes’ women scored 185.5 points and the men scored 124.

The Iowa men’s team took second after recording 103 points. Hawkeye hurdler Julien Gillum won the 400-meter hurdle final to take an individual Big Ten Championship. Gillum edged out three other Hawkeyes after recording a time of 51.12 seconds.

The Hawkeyes next head to the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Ark., on May 25.