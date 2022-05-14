Photos: Day two of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The Iowa track and field team participated in day one of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Minnesota Track and Field Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday. The Hawkeyes advanced nine men and nine women to championship events on Sunday.

After four hurdlers qualified in the men’s 400-meter, four more qualified for the finals in the men’s 110-meter hurdle race. Eight total hurdlers for the men’s team will compete for titles.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Iowa head coach Joey Woody said. “Punching tickets, and making finals.”