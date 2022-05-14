Photos: 2022 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Commencement Ceremony

The University of Iowa held a Commencement Ceremony for College of Liberal Arts and Sciences spring 2022 graduates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday.

Degrees were given by Dean Sara Sanders and Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Dean of the University College Tanya Uden-Holman.

Student speaker Mitchell O’Meara spoke about getting out of their comfort zone and pushing for others to do the same.

Students walked across the stage and celebrated with others after.