Photos: 2022 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Commencement Ceremony

Isabella Cervantes and Gabby Drees
May 14, 2022

The University of Iowa held a Commencement Ceremony for College of Liberal Arts and Sciences spring 2022 graduates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday.

Degrees were given by Dean Sara Sanders and Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Dean of the University College Tanya Uden-Holman. 

Student speaker Mitchell O’Meara spoke about getting out of their comfort zone and pushing for others to do the same.

Students walked across the stage and celebrated with others after. 

051422_UIGraduationCeremony_ICGD001
Gallery|20 Photos
Gabby Drees
Graduates walk down the aisle during the University of Iowa's Commencement Ceremony for College of Liberal Arts and Sciences spring 2022 graduates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Facebook Comments