Photos: ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ abortion-rights protest in Iowa City

Abortion-rights supporters protested in Iowa City during “Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action for Abortion Rights” on Saturday.

Prompted by the leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court that favored overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion-rights supporters across the nation protested today, May 14.

Over 200 protesters covered the Pentacrest lawn listening to speakers from different Iowa City organizations including the Emma Goldman Clinic and the Iowa City Corridor Community Action Network. Protesters then marched through downtown Iowa City and “My body, my choice” echoed through the streets.

“It took 50 years to get here but it should not take us 50 years to get our freedom back,” Assistant Professor of gender, women’s & sexuality studies, history, and Latina/o/x studies Lina-Maria Murillo said.