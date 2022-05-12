The Explosion of Health and Fitness Apps

Health and fitness apps, like those developed by the UAB Kilo Grupe, exploded when the world went on lockdown. Revenue increased to more than $5 billion in this sector. Once gyms reopened, interest understandably slowed. However, the overall result was constant growth.

Head of Medical Affairs, Kasparas Aleknavičius, MD, believes that the months of lockdown have highlighted the need for community building, which is why Kilo will focus on support groups, accountability systems, and offline meetups for a better user experience.

Mental Health and Mindful Eating

UAB Kilo Grupe has collected data that shows there is a direct connection between binge eating and mental health. Around 33% of people report eating more when they feel depressed and 9% reported that they couldn’t stop eating. Health apps that focus on the concept of mindful eating (AKA the art of enjoying a balanced diet) can have a direct impact on how people feel about their bodies. It can also boost their mental health by encouraging a positive self-image and relationship with food.

Mental Health and Exercising

Over the past few years, the emphasis on weight loss has waned. This has been replaced by a growing interest in mental health. Fitness is a proven way to improve both physical and mental well-being. In a survey of more than 78,000 users, around 80% said that they were in a poor emotional state before taking up a regular running routine. Negative feelings included stress (41%), anxiety (19%), and depression (18%).

Real Disease Management

There’s no end to health advice out there, and this is true regardless of whether the advice comes from a doctor, the internet, or a friend. The problem is that this information is either too generic or completely contradictory. It makes people who want to change their health hesitant about what to do and how to improve their habits.

Despite a barrage of diets and weight-loss cures on the market today, the UAB Kilo Grupe found that more than a third of diabetics surveyed blamed poor eating as the root cause of their health problems. It’s why the company is developing apps and programs for 2022 that actually address these needs and prompt lasting change.