The+evolution+of+Rainbow+Riches

An icon within the gaming world, Rainbow Riches has evolved with the ever-advancing technology to fulfil players’ needs and desires, when it comes to gameplay within the Emerald Isle. But, where did this luck-filled slot begin and how has it evolved into the game we all know and love around the world?

Scroll down to discover the Rainbow Riches timeline.

Welcome to the Emerald Isle

In 2008, players were introduced to lush green lands full of Irish luck, where fairy tales of pots of gold at the end of rainbows were a reality for lucky punters. Rainbow Riches started its journey to becoming the franchise we all know and love today, as a physical slot machine. The slot could originally only be found within the UK pub scene and other entertainment venues, playing rival to the classic fruit machines.

With a colourful backdrop and whimsical main character – Larry O’Leary. The leprechaun –, it is no wonder the game quickly grew with popularity amongst players up and down the country and as technology advanced, it wasn’t long until this leprechaun’s luck jumped onto the screens of millions via the online casino portals.

A winning theme

Rainbow Riches couldn’t have become the success it is today, without its strong branding. When first entering the slot world, Rainbow Riches stood out from the rest with its strong and unwavering Irish theme. The rolling hills of the Emerald Isle, the cheeky Leprechaun figure, and of course the pot of gold over the rainbow. While Irish-themed games may dominate the slot scene, there’s something about Rainbow Riches that makes it a true icon amongst its rival titles.

Always Evolving

Like many other popular titles, it was never going to be long before the franchise expanded – particularly within the online casino scene. While the original Rainbow Riches will always be iconic, Barcrest have since offered players multiple ways to get in on the action – going in search of lucky four-leaf clovers and horseshoes, as well as your very own pot of gold. Over the years, there have been many adaptations to the game, which offer players more ways to win, new ways to play and keep the luck of the Irish alive. Since 2008, some of the new additions include:

2008 – Rainbow Riches

2012 – Rainbow Riches Pick ‘n Mix

Pick ‘n Mix 2017 – Rainbow Riches Free Spins

Free Spins 2018 – Drops of Gold

2018 – Rainbow Riches Slingo

Slingo 2018 – Home Sweet Home

2019 – Rainbow Riches Megaways

Megaways 2019 – Leprechauns Gold

The Future

With the demand ever-increasing, we wouldn’t be surprised if this list grows further, as technology develops. Although we cannot predict the future, we can certainly see Rainbow Riches being found in future virtual casino lobbies, for years to come. And with the advancement of technology, who knows, one day you could experience the luck of the Irish within a virtual reality (VR) setting, as rumours have it, game developers are looking into bringing VR to the gaming and casino world.

Just look at how far this once physical slot machine has come. Now a game franchise that can be accessed and played all over the world, from the comfort of your own home. Loved by the masses, the Rainbow Riches franchise offers fans a chance to rub that shamrock and hope for their own piece of the prize pot.