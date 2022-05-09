Features of the Estonian regulation of cryptocurrencies

If you are engaged in a crypto business (own exchange or a wallet), you need to obtain an appropriate permit to work legally in the EU. Getting a crypto license in Estonia is much easier than you might think. This country is one of the most loyal to this industry; the most understandable laws have already been developed here.

Features of the functioning of cryptocurrencies

In 2015, the EU Court of Justice decided to treat cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. After that, each country developed its own rules for regulating this asset. Estonia was the first to create the most specific and most understandable laws that allow blockchain and crypto companies to operate freely in this territory.

It is worth noting that this is one of the 10 countries with the most straightforward business. Everything has been done here so that everyone has the opportunity to open their own business and not be afraid that they will not be able to pay taxes or there will be problems with state regulation.

Many criticize this country for several amendments to the legislation that was introduced in 2020. The changes affected anti-money laundering laws. It significantly increased the license’s cost and increased the licensing threshold. Nevertheless, Estonia remains the country with the most loyal rules for functioning crypto exchanges and wallets, and the permit obtained here applies to all other EU countries.

Types of crypto licenses

Like Lithuania, it offers to issue 2 types of licenses. The first one is aimed at regulating the work of companies that earn money by converting currencies (from crypto to fiat), and the second is aimed at wallets’ work. If your company provides both of these services, it makes sense to issue both licenses.

As you can see, choosing which type of resolution suits you is not difficult. Here everything is as straightforward as possible.

Requirements

Only an officially registered legal entity can obtain a crypto license in Estonia. The citizenship and place of residence of the founder of the company do not matter. Still, one of the director’s members must live in Estonia and have the appropriate citizenship.

The company must have a registered office in that country and a website that will serve customers. One of several people must regularly work at your headquarters.

Your company should have a person whose duties include communication with regulatory authorities. The head of the security service must have an impeccable reputation and relatively extensive work experience. He or she must regularly prepare reports on the company’s activities and provide any information that the regulatory authorities may request.

After registering the company, you must draw up a detailed business plan and calculate all possible risks. The likelihood of obtaining a license will depend on how well you can do this correctly.

What documents are needed?

The list of documents for obtaining this permit is relatively small:

Ownership of the company;

CVs of all team members;

Power of Attorney (if the owner does not apply to the regulatory authorities on his/her own);

A certified copy of the owner’s passport;

Certificate of good conduct.

You may also be asked to provide a business plan and documents where you consider possible risks.

If an error is noticed in the documents or the list is not complete. The regulatory body may refuse to obtain a license for you with the ability to apply again after the problems are corrected.

To speed up the collection of documents and ensure that everything is done correctly, you can contact our specialists. They have extensive experience and will tell you how to do everything correctly.

Why can the government take back the permit?

The license is issued for an unlimited period. As already mentioned, the company must regularly provide reports on its activities. If this is not routinely done or if any questions arise, then public services have the right to revoke the license.

Also, among the reasons a company may lose permission for crypto activities is the refusal to provide customers’ data. If the relevant authorities are investigating and suspect one of the company’s clients of fraud, they may request information about this person. If the exchange or wallet refuses, they may lose their license.

Also, suppose the intelligence agencies suspect that your company is engaged in illegal activities, is involved in strange schemes, or serves criminal elements. In that case, this can also lead to severe problems with the law. In this case, it will be impossible to renew the crypto license in Estonia due to a loss of trust.

But, if you conduct business honestly and as openly as possible, and pay taxes on time, then you will not have any problems with the law, and you don’t have to worry about the license’s fate.