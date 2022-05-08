Photos: Supporters of abortion-rights protest and march through Iowa City

After a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion, which would overturn Roe V. Wade, leaked on Monday, May 2, abortion-rights supporters protested at the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa and marched through downtown Iowa City on Sunday.

Around 80 attendees attended the second day of abortion-rights protests, listening to speakers who work at Planned Parenthood and the Emma Goldman Clinic, community members who’ve had abortions, children as young as 10, transgender individuals, and Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz of the Agudas Achim Congregation.

“What Judaism teaches about abortion basically boils down to the rights of a pregnant person supersede that of the fetus or the embryo,” Hugenholtz said.

After listening to several speakers, protestors marched throughout downtown Iowa City, with a few community members joining in.