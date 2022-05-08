Photos: Iowa softball vs. Purdue – game three

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist
May 8, 2022

Purdue softball defeated Iowa at Bob Pearl Field on Sunday, 4-3. Breanna Vasquez received her 14th loss of the season after pitching all eight innings.

Purdue right fielder Tyrina Jones had two hits in four at-bats, including a three-run home run in the top of the first inning.

Purdue pitcher Mo Wimpee received the win after pitching five innings in relief.

Iowa will end the regular season 21-31 overall and 3-20 in conference play. Iowa will head to Lansing, Michigan, to play in the Big Ten Tournament on May 11.

050822-softballvpurdue-DMH001
Gallery|21 Photos
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa and Purdue softball players line up on the baseline before a softball game between Iowa and Purdue at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-3.
