Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Purdue – game three

Iowa baseball defeated Purdue at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, 9-1. With the win, the Hawkeyes took the series from the Boilermakers, 2-1.

Iowa starting pitcher Ty Langenberg threw seven innings to hold Purdue’s bats to one run. Langenberg picked up the win to improve to 5-1. Relief pitcher Duncan Davitt came in for the final two innings. Davitt held Purdue scoreless while on the mound.

Iowa’s offense did most of its damage in the fifth inning, picking up five runs. Iowa right fielder Keaton Anthony picked up two hits and two RBIs. Anthony hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

The Hawkeyes next face Michigan State on Friday in East Lansing for the start of a three-game series.