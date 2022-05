The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 9-3, at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Saturday.

After a strong first inning from Iowa with two runs, Purdue responded in the second and third with three runs total. In the fourth inning, Iowa earned seven runs, setting the mood for the rest of the game.

Iowa’s final regular season game is Sunday at 12 p.m. at Bob Pearl Field against Purdue.