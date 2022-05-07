Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Purdue – game two

Isabella Cervantes, Photojournalist
May 7, 2022

Purdue defeated Iowa, 10-6, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in game two of a three-game series on Saturday. 

Purdue started off the game strong scoring six runs in the first four innings. Purdue second baseman Paul Toetz hit a home run in the fourth inning. Then, the Hawkeyes hit their first home run of the game by designated hitter Keaton Anthony. 

Iowa began to catch up in the sixth inning but Purdue still pushed through, winning the game. 

The Hawkeyes take on the Purdue tomorrow at  1:00 pm in game three of the series. 

050722-baseballvpurdue-IC0001
Gallery|17 Photos
Isabella Cervantes
Fans observe action during a game between Iowa and Purdue at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, May 7th, 2022. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-6.
Facebook Comments