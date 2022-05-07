Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Purdue – game two

Purdue defeated Iowa, 10-6, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in game two of a three-game series on Saturday.

Purdue started off the game strong scoring six runs in the first four innings. Purdue second baseman Paul Toetz hit a home run in the fourth inning. Then, the Hawkeyes hit their first home run of the game by designated hitter Keaton Anthony.

Iowa began to catch up in the sixth inning but Purdue still pushed through, winning the game.

The Hawkeyes take on the Purdue tomorrow at 1:00 pm in game three of the series.