Photos: Abortion-rights supporters rally and march through Iowa City

Grace Smith, Photo Editor
May 7, 2022

Iowa City abortion-rights supporters held a rally on the Pentacrest and marched through downtown Iowa City on Saturday after the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

About 150 attendees listened to speakers and held signs in support of abortion rights. “We fight for [Roe v. Wade] both for itself and as a bellwether of all rights that might be struck down by fanatical judges,” chair of the Emma Goldman Clinic board of directors Margaret Dressel said. 

After a few speakers, attendees marched through Iowa City. Citizens watched as signs and chants circulated downtown. 

Another protest will be held on the Pentacrest Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cristin Mitchell, who works for planned parenthood, walks to a spot in the grass during a rally for abortion rights on the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Mitchell said she is angry with the possibility of losing rights and support for female bodies. “I’m scared about the likely potential in the state of Iowa as well as other states not getting the support we desperately need.”
