This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by “retiring” Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Editor-to-be Chloe Peterson to talk about some of their favorite memories at The Daily Iowan. The group also chats about what “The Scoreboard” has meant to them, and its broader impact on the DI.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.