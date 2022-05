The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 5-1, during a softball game at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday.

The Boilermakers picked up their first win over Iowa in four years.

Purdue was the first to score during the game with shortstop Rachel Becker scratching a run across in the third inning. Boilermaking pitching held Iowa to four hits.

Iowa faces Purdue for game two at 2 P.M. tomorrow.