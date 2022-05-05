UAB Kilo Grupe: Best Digital Health Startup to Work for?
If you are a digital health and wellness freak and would enjoy working at a wellness company, then UAB Kilo Grupe is one you should consider.
Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, it is one of the leading digital health wellness companies worldwide, with more than 4 million clients, aside from only three countries – Tuvalu, Turkmenistan, and North Korea.
According to the official website, UAB Kilo Grupe will hire people enthusiastic about making a healthy lifestyle an adventure rather than suffering. As of April 2022, the company has more than 550 employees devoted to accelerating the digital fitness and wellness industry through innovative products and health-related services for treating and preventing numerous ailments.
About UAB Kilo Grupe
UAB Kilo Grupe was founded back in 2013 and has grown from 7 to 550+ employees in the past three years. One of the reasons for it is the HR concept which attracts entrepreneurial mindsets and talents from all over the world.
According to the company’s co-founder and CEO, Tadas Burgaila, Kilo Grupe will thank you for joining the team instead of suggesting that employees should be the ones praising HR managers for choosing them.
One of the best HR inventions has to be the “I said no” shirts that you will get in case you decline an offer from another employee.
The goal of those employed at UAB Kilo Grupe is to manufacture engaging and digital-based health products that help people worldwide stay on track and prevent/treat diseases.
Serving millions of people globally, mostly in the United States, it is safe to say that this company is a revolutionizing concept in the digital health industry.
Apart from accomplishing its own goals, the company is devoted to boosting similar startups and spreading the word about the importance of health services through its innovative marketing strategies.
Is UAB Kilo Grupe the Right Company for You?
Find out if you’re a great fit for the company by completing the short yet engaging quiz on their official website. The idea behind this is to bring some fun into the recruitment process. The first few questions are related to your personal information, such as your name or a nickname, as well as your education. While it is not essential for getting hired and moving to the next stage, you should choose your education level – none, a high school diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s, or a Ph.D.
One of the most fantastic points about UAB Kilo Grupe is that they don’t undermine applicants who don’t have a respectable diploma. While it won’t hurt, the concept of this company is that they want employees who possess certain values and are eager about acquiring new skills on a daily basis. The third and probably trickiest question to answer is about your latest failure.
After that, it all comes down to choosing your biggest disadvantage as a colleague (one of the funniest questions) and deciding on the position you would like to fill at UAB Kilo Grupe.
Get Ready to Deliver
Anyone who wants to apply for a job at UAB Kilo Grupe should know one thing – leave your past behind and get ready to rock the present moment!
While titles and previous accomplishments are great to have, what people-loving people at UAB Kilo Grupe respect is that you can deliver when they need it the most.
Establishing a career at this revolutionizing company is possible no matter where you are. While they have a couple of physical locations in Lithuania (Vilnius, Kaunas, and Klaipeda), Germany (Berlin), and Ukraine (Kyiv), it is pretty common for the teams to work remotely.
There is a wide variety of departments where you can find a job, including Research and Development, HR, CRO, Kilo Academy, Creative, Support, Product, Marketing, Operations, and Tech.
Some of the most common positions are an Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Conversion Copywriter, Google Ads Specialist, Graphic Motion Designer, Manual QA Tester, Market Research Analyst, Tech Lead, IT Specialist, and a wide variety of others that can fit your area of expertise.
Create your position
While UAB Kilo Grupe offers a gamut of departments and positions to choose from, you might not find the one that suits you.
If that is the case, they are eager to hear your ideas and will allow you to propose a whole new position. If HR likes what you have to say, UAB Kilo Grupe will establish an exclusive job that you can create yourself.
UAB Kilo Grupe Products
Now that you know UAB Kilo Grupe is a diverse and friendly workplace, we want to discuss some of the innovative products/services that this company offers.
Klinio – Diabetes Management App
One of their main products is an iOS/Android app devoted to people who suffer from type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
Considering that it is one of the most common diseases of the modern age, UAB Kilo Grupe designed an app to connect millions of people who suffer from it.
Apart from offering support through community groups, there is an option to sign up for remote consultations. The idea behind this project? Solve diabetes once and for all!
Nutrition-Related Apps
Apart from the diabetes-inspired app, UAB Kilo Grupe also offers products for fitness and health enthusiasts.
Available for iOS and Android, these award-winning apps offer remote consultation for people who want to lose weight or gain muscle, as well as a wide variety of diet and workout plans to fit your daily routine. You can simply input meals you eat throughout the day and follow your caloric/nutrient intake in detail.
In addition to that, you can order a meal and workout plan from experts in this field, track your fitness progress, figure out how to improve your sleep routine, and much more.
Wrap-Up
If you are looking for a job in the digital wellness and fitness industry, then UAB Kilo Grupe is a company you should consider.
They offer a friendly working atmosphere, an innovative marketing approach, and most importantly, a concept to help people stay healthy while having fun.