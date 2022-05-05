UAB Kilo Grupe: Best Digital Health Startup to Work for?

About UAB Kilo Grupe

UAB Kilo Grupe was founded back in 2013 and has grown from 7 to 550+ employees in the past three years. One of the reasons for it is the HR concept which attracts entrepreneurial mindsets and talents from all over the world.

According to the company’s co-founder and CEO, Tadas Burgaila, Kilo Grupe will thank you for joining the team instead of suggesting that employees should be the ones praising HR managers for choosing them.

One of the best HR inventions has to be the “I said no” shirts that you will get in case you decline an offer from another employee.

The goal of those employed at UAB Kilo Grupe is to manufacture engaging and digital-based health products that help people worldwide stay on track and prevent/treat diseases.

Serving millions of people globally, mostly in the United States, it is safe to say that this company is a revolutionizing concept in the digital health industry.

Apart from accomplishing its own goals, the company is devoted to boosting similar startups and spreading the word about the importance of health services through its innovative marketing strategies.