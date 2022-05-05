Techniques to Learn Korean from Scratch

Korean is a unique and fascinating language that has been spoken in Korea for over 2,000 years. It is the official language of both South Korea and North Korea, and there are over 78 million Korean speakers worldwide.

While the language is spoken primarily in Korea, it is also used in various other countries including China, Japan, and the United States.

If you want to learn Korean you need to set up how much time and effort you’re willing to put into it. Korean is a relatively easy language especially if you already know some other East Asian languages.

There are a lot of different methods for learning Korean, and it can be a little overwhelming trying to decide which one is right for you.

1. Choose the right Learning Method

1.1. Self-study

This is the most popular method to learn Korean, and it’s also the most difficult. If you’re self-studying, you’ll need to be motivated and disciplined, and you’ll also need to be willing to put in a lot of hard work.

1.2. Classes with Korean Teachers

Classes are a good option if you want to learn with other people and you want to have someone to guide you and help you with your learning. Classes can be expensive, but they’re a good way to learn more quickly and with less effort.

1.3. Online courses

Online courses are a popular and affordable option for learning Korean. They’re usually a good mix of self-study and classroom learning, and they’re a good way to learn more about the language and culture with the help of some online Korean teachers.

1.4. Private Korean Tutors

Private Korean tutors can be expensive, but they’re a good option if you want to learn one-on-one with a native speaker. They can also help practice your speaking and listening skills.

2. Use Platforms to Learn Korean Online

If you want to learn Korean, it’s important to use a variety of platforms online.

1. Memrise

Memrise is a website and app that uses flashcards to help you learn a new language. The app has a variety of courses for different languages, and you can create your courses or join public courses created by other users.

Memrise is free to use, but you can upgrade to a premium account for access to more features.

2. Duolingo

Duolingo is a popular language-learning app that offers free courses in over 30 languages. The app uses a mix of quiz-based learning and translation tasks to help you learn a new language. Duolingo is available as a website and app.

3. Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone uses a combination of pictures, audio, and text to help you learn a new language. It is available as a desktop app and online course. The software is not free, but there is a free trial available.

4. Verbling

Verbling is a great way to learn Korean. It’s a fun and easy way to help with your vocabulary and grammar.

Verbling works by providing you with short videos to watch. After you watch the video and take the quiz, you will be given feedback on your performance.

5. LiveXP

LiveXP is another good option for Korean language learners. It offers personal lessons with teachers and tutors both native speakers and non-native speakers but qualified teachers. The website is user-friendly and straightforward. You can choose any tutor on the platform and book 1-on-1 lessons that are held online.

6. Preply

You can start improving your Korean faster with this platform. It offers a wide range of language courses, including Korean for beginners. The lessons are affordable and can be customized to fit each student’s needs.

7. Italki

Italki is a platform that connects language learners with native speakers for language learning and cultural exchange. Italki offers a variety of services, including online language lessons, translation services, and a social network for language learners. It also provides a directory of verified language teachers and a platform for exchanging language learning tips and advice.

3. Practice, practice, practice

The best way to learn a language is to practice, practice, practice.

Speak with other people

Listen to audio resources

Readout loud

The Hangul alphabet

The Hangul alphabet was created in the 15th century, and it is the only alphabet in the world that is specifically designed for a language. It is made up of 24 letters, 14 consonants, and 10 vowels, which are arranged into blocks of syllables, which makes it easy to read and write. The letters are arranged in a logical order, and each letter has only one sound.

The more you practice, the better you’ll become at speaking, listening, and reading Korean. Remember, Korean for beginners can be challenging but it’s also a rewarding experience, as it allows you to communicate with a large number of people in the world.

Learning the Korean language it’s a very rewarding experience. It can help you to connect with people from all over the world, and it can also give you a deeper understanding of Korean culture. Plus, it’s a fun and challenging language to learn, and you can never stop learning new things about it.