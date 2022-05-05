Photos: Anti-abortion and abortion-rights demonstrators protest at Emma Goldman Clinic

After the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion, anti-abortion and abortion-rights demonstrators protested at the Emma Goldman Clinic. abortion-rights demonstrators drew on the sidewalk and guarded the door when clients entered, while anti-abortion demonstrators brought signs and attempted to speak with clients.

One abortion-rights supporter and University of Iowa professor, Lina Maria Murillo, said “We have to lobby and work hard to make sure that the people that we do vote into office keep their central promises.”

Across the sidewalk, Jeannie Haight, who is anti-abortion, said “I feel like people should know… that life begins at conception. And whether you call it a fetus or whatever, follow the science.”

Every Thursday, the clinic performs abortions for patients.