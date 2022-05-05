Iowa track and field ready for Dr. Tucker Open

The Hawkeyes will send a handful of athletes to the University of Dubuque for the final regular season meet of the year.

Iowa head coach Joey Woody watches action during the Musco Twilight at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Iowa hosted its only outdoor meet this season.

The Iowa track and field team will remain in state for the second Saturday in a row this weekend. The Hawkeyes are set to travel to the University of Dubuque for the Dr. Tucker Open on May 7, and the meet will begin at 11 a.m.

Iowa withdrew from the Wisconsin Twilight Invitational in Madison to participate in the Dr. Tucker Open.

Last weekend, the Hawkeyes competed at the Drake Relays and Kip Janvrin Open, both in the Des Moines area.

The Iowa coaching staff said they view this weekend as a tune-up for some competitors before the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Minneapolis from May 13-15.

“We’re just taking a couple people,” Hawkeye director of track and field Joey Woody said. “It’s a last-chance opportunity for some of our athletes who haven’t competed a whole lot [this season] or are still trying to make the Big Ten’s travel roster.”

Woody said that some of his more proven athletes who have already cemented their spot in the lineup for the conference championships will not participate at the Dr. Tucker Open.

In preparation for the looming Big Ten Championships — where Iowa will try to defend its 2021 team title — Woody and his staff have placed an emphasis on remaining healthy.

RELATED: Iowa track and field succeeds during split weekend at Drake Relays, Kip Janvrin Open

“These last couple of training sessions, I’ve been looking for people to continue to sharpen the blade and tune up,” Woody said. “I want to make sure they’re feeling fresh and healthy heading into the Big Ten Championships next week. We’re just continuing to rest up and train … and we’re trying to pull back a bit and make sure we’re not overdoing it with training.”

The Hawkeyes have lost key contributors Kalen Walker and Jenoah McKiver for significant time due to injuries late this season.

Walker, a sophomore from Eddyville, Iowa, seemingly confirmed his season had ended early in a Tweet he posted on April 25.

“My 22-23 Season starts tomorrow,” he wrote. “Already made some huge goals to chase and I get the advantage of starting my training before anyone else!”

Embed Tweet https://twitter.com/kalenwalker131/status/1518813108919222277

Walker holds Hawkeye record times in the outdoor 100-meter dash and the indoor 60-meter dash.

Although Walker’s season has most likely come to an end, McKiver’s could still return.

McKiver, a sophomore from High Point, North Carolina, is the university’s record-holder in the indoor and outdoor 400-meter dash.

He has been out of action since mid-April with an undisclosed injury.

On April 20, Woody told the media the two-time All American may return by the Big Ten Championships. There have been no developments regarding McKiver’s status since April 20.

Following this weekend’s Dr. Tucker Open and next weekend’s Big Ten Championships, any qualifying Hawkeye athletes will advance to compete at the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from May 25-28.

Last year, seven individuals and two relay teams from Iowa qualified for the National Championships.

The NCAA Outdoor National Championships will take place from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.