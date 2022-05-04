Increasing the Number of Applicants With Recruitment CRM Systems

Recruiting has become more competitive and intuitive than ever. If business owners want to attract exceptional talent, then they must invest time and money into their recruiters and recruitment strategy. Fortunately, recruitment CRM systems can help.

CRM typically denotes customer relationship management; however, in this context, the acronym takes on the meaning of candidate relationship management. CRM systems can be used to attract potential employees and keep them connected to you for future availability. To put it most simply, these systems ensure that candidates’ experiences are positive and the right people get into positions that match their skills, experiences and preferences.

However, recruitment CRM systems are more than just a tool for convenience. It is extremely costly and time consuming to fill vacant or new positions at a business. Glassdoor says that it can take, on average, 24 days and $4,000 to fill a single role. However, with CRM systems in place, businesses can greatly reduce their hiring costs. One helpful strategy is to use these systems to increase the number of applicants. It seems pretty logical — the more candidates there are, the more likelihood of finding good talent. But there is more to it.

Here are the top three perks of increasing your applicant pool by implementing recruitment CRM systems:

1. Be Ahead of the Curve

While many companies have caught on to the benefits of recruitment CRM systems, many still have yet to adopt this new technology. While the traditional method of recruiting may work in the short term, adopting CRM systems allows you to better navigate the modern job market.

This is because today’s job seekers tend to seek out companies that have fully embraced technology. In fact, an incredible 94% of job seekers report that they are more inclined to apply to jobs with a developed recruiting presence. Basically, job seekers like to know that you are also putting effort into it — even if you are using CRM and spending less time physically recruiting.

2. Utilize Technology Features

There is plenty to be learned when it comes to candidate relationship management. You can track potential employees’ demographics and experience levels, track the progress of your CRM campaign, use rating metrics and even draw statistics from resumes. Sorting through all this information digitally allows you to find candidates more quickly.

Beyond that, using CRM systems gives your company an edge by creating a streamlined and simple interface with which to work.

3. Develop Positive Relationships

Sometimes, a position does not work out for even the most talented job seekers. With a solid CRM system in place, you can still maintain valuable relationships with these promising candidates even if you decide to pursue someone else for the role. This is because CRM systems keep potential employees connected with you, creating a talent pipeline that you can draw from anytime. That way, you can alert these candidates to future relevant positions without having to parse countless applications.

Bottom Line: Recruitment CRM Systems Make a Difference

Consider the perks of using CRM systems for your business. Not only will the right candidates be attracted to your business, you will also be able to learn a lot about your company in general.