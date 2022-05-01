Iowa baseball takes series against Nebraska in Lincoln

The Hawkeyes won two of three games against the Cornhuskers this weekend, improving their overall record to 26-14 on the 2022 season.

Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur throws the ball during a game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, April 15, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 9-3. Mazur received his third win of the season and recorded 11 strikeouts.

Iowa baseball won its series against Nebraska this weekend, taking two of three games against the Cornhuskers at Hawks Field in Lincoln.

The Hawkeyes took the series-opener behind sophomore pitcher Adam Mazur’s complete game shutout. Mazur allowed just two hits and two walks and collected six strikeouts in the 1-0 victory.

“I felt like I had good control of all four pitches today and I was locating well,” Mazur said in a Friday release. “I was getting ahead, throwing a lot of strikes and trusting my defense. They made a lot of great plays; I couldn’t have asked for anything better, they were perfect.”

Mazur has gone out for at least eight innings in his past three starts, going 3-0 on the mound with a 0.72 ERA.

“[Adam] has been consistent,” head coach Rick Heller said in a Friday release. “We knew all along his hip was bothering him [after getting drilled by a line drive in the start against Wichita State] and he was toughing it out for us. You see the results when he is healthy, that’s for sure.”

Iowa notched its only run off a solo homer from second baseman Izaya Fullard in the fourth inning.

Iowa’s game against Nebraska on Saturday afternoon was postponed to Sunday because of inclement weather. The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers played a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

In game one of the doubleheader, Iowa was run-ruled, 12-1, by Nebraska in seven innings.

Graduate student starting pitcher Connor Schultz struggled in the loss, allowing eight earned runs (nine total) over 2.1 innings of work. Schultz faced 12 batters in his outing, walking four.

Nebraska right fielder Garrett Anglim took advantage of the windy day, knocking three home runs in the first three innings. Anglim ended the day 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

“We ran into a buzzsaw, they got some balls up into the wind,” Heller said in a Sunday release. “Connor wasn’t sharp, the free bases hurt, and they all scored. That’s the key on windy days is limit your free bases. If they hit a home run, hopefully it’s a solo, and that wasn’t the case today.”

The Hawkeyes bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader, however, to earn a 5-3 victory in 10 innings.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers were tied for four innings of the contest before Iowa plated two runs in the top of the 10th inning. Both redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony and Fullard tallied RBIs in the 10th to put the Hawkeyes in the lead.

Iowa notched nine hits in the series finale compared to Nebraska’s seven.

“It was a big win after a tough loss in game one,” head coach Rick Heller said via release. “It showed a lot of toughness and character. It wasn’t our best day offensively, but we found a way to get it done in game two.”

Hawkeye starter Ty Langenberg pitched five innings, allowing three hits and one run in the final game against the Cornhuskers.

“It was great to see Ty look like himself, he logged some quality innings,” Heller said via release.

Following the series victory against the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes are 26-14 overall and 10-5 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes will return to Duane Banks Field this week for a four-game homestand. Iowa will take on Illinois State on Tuesday and host conference foe Purdue in a three-game series on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.