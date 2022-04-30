Photos: Anne Frank sapling ceremony

An Anne Frank sapling, which was propagated from the chestnut tree Anne Frank and her family saw outside their window, was planted on the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa on Friday, April 29.

The ceremony, which moved inside to MacBride Hall because of the rain, brought forth speakers such as University of Iowa German lecturer Kirsten Kumpf Baele, University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson, arborist Andrew Dahl, MFA candidate Emma Silverman, executive officer of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of Iowa Liz Tovar, poet Amal Kassir, Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz of the Agudas Achim Congregation, and Oakdale Choir singers.

“Having this tree right on the Pentacrest is such an important moment for all of us,” Wilson said. “It will go on to symbolize the importance of not only cultural understanding, but free speech and demonstration and open discussions that sometimes are challenging and sometimes difficult, but always heartfelt.”