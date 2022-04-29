Photos: 2022 Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament: Iowa vs. Illinois

The 5th-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the 12th-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in the second round of the Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Thursday.

Iowa’s Samantha Mannix and Samantha Gillas began the day with a doubles victory against Illinois’ Megan Heuser and Kate Duong, 6-4. Illinois’ Kasia Treiber and Emily Casati followed up with a doubles victory of their own against Iowa’s Barbora Pokorno and Michelle Bacalla, 6-4.

After a few singles wins from Iowa players Samantha Mannix, Vipasha Mehra, and Michelle Bacalla, Iowa and Illinois were tied at 3-3. Iowa’s Samantha Gillas and Illinois’ Kasia Treiber faced off to break the tie, with Treiber ultimately claiming the victory.

Iowa ends its season with a 7-17 record.