Best 5 Payment Methods for Online Gambling Casinos

Most online casinos allow gamblers to play games for free using the demo mode. The demo mode permits users to test out different games and determine whether or not they like them before playing with actual money. Although this mode allows you to get a feel of the game without any risks, you can’t win real money when playing for free.

To win real money, you first need to fund your casino account then choose a game to play.. Fortunately, there are various payment platforms that you can use to transfer money into your casino account when gambling online.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing an Online Payment Platform

Before choosing a payment platform to use in an online casino, here are few factors that you should consider:

Security: You should only use payment methods that have put security protocols in place to protect the finances of their users. You wouldn’t want to risk your money or personal information getting into the wrong hands.

Processing speed: Having to wait for several days for your transactions to be processed can put a damper on your online gambling experience. The ideal payment platform should process transactions quickly without any hassle.

Reasonable fees: No one wants to be charged high fees when funding their casino account or withdrawing their winnings. Thus, it’s necessary to verify the amount that a payment platform charges for transactions and ensure that there are no hidden fees that may creep up on you.

Availability of your currency: Choosing a payment platform that supports your currency saves you the stress of paying extra fees for currency conversions.

Top 5 Payment Methods for Online Gambling

Mastercard

Mastercard is one of the biggest technology companies that provide credit and debit cards through various banks and other financial institutions. Thanks to its wide reach, safety, and reliability, Mastercard and vanilla prepaid by master card are two of online casino players’ most popular payment methods. Online casinos that accept vanilla Mastercard, also benefit from The company’s fraud detection technology and digital security tokens for online transactions, so you can be assured of maximum protection when using this platform.

Deposits using Mastercard will reflect in your casino account immediately and do not generally attract charges. However, you may be charged a small fee (ranging from 2 to 4%) for withdrawals, and the processing time can take between one to five days.

Visa

Like Mastercard, Visa is another popular go-to payment method for gamblers at online casinos. Visa uses several security technologies, including the 3-D Secure protocol and anti-fraud detection systems, to keep your information and transactions safe.

Deposits with Visa are also typically processed instantly at no fee, while withdrawals can take a few days and incur a small charge of about 2 to 4%. To use your Visa credit or debit card at an online casino, all you have to do is register the card by entering the card number, expiry date, and security number in the relevant fields.

EcoPayz

E-wallets like ecoPayz are an excellent choice for gamblers who’d prefer not to give their bank account details to an online casino. To use this payment service, you need to create a free ecoAccount and fund it using your bank account. Then, with just your ecoPayz username and password, you can easily transfer money from your ecoAccount to your online casino account.

Although registering on this payment platform comes at no cost, performing some transactions may incur charges. Depending on your location, funding your ecoAccount via wire transfer attracts a fee ranging between 0%-7% and a fee of 1.69%-6% plus $0.28 via a credit card. Withdrawing your winnings from your casino account into your ecoAccount is free, but you may be charged between $6.54 to $11.09 to transfer funds from your ecoAccount to your bank account.

Interac

Interac is a Canadian payment platform that allows users of over 250 participating financial institutions to perform online transactions seamlessly. The platform uses Gigadat, a payment processor, to transfer funds from one Canadian bank account to the other. Deposits on this platform are almost instant but can sometimes take up to 30 minutes.

On the other hand, Withdrawals can take between two to five days. The main upside to using Interac at online casinos is its small processing fees. Transfers below $100 incur a charge of $0.47, while transfers above $100 come at a fee of $1.00.

Paysafe

Paysafe is a prepaid online payment method that allows online gamblers to perform transactions without a bank account, credit card, or other personal details. With Paysafe, all you need to fund your casino account is a voucher with a 16-digit PIN code.

You can purchase this voucher at authorized sales outlets around you and enter the PIN in the cashier section of the online casino to fund your account. To withdraw using Paysafe, you’ll need to create a Paysafe account. Then, you can transfer the funds in your online casino account to your Paysafe account and withdraw your cash using the Paysafecard card.

Special Mention – Crypto Wallets

If safety is your number one priority – Crypto Wallets must be your go to choice. While other payment methods can provide a certain amount of anonymity and protection of your personal information from preying eyes, using a crypto wallet is a guarantee that you’re information is safe. For gamblers who use crypto on their day to day lives, an online casino accepting crypto currencies is a natural go to. With the rise of popularity of bitcoin and other currencies more and more casinos are adding crypto wallets to their plethora of payment methods.

Tips for Gambling on Online Casinos

Nowadays, there’s a plethora of casinos on the internet–both the good and the bad. To prevent yourself from falling prey to dubious online casinos, ensure that you only gamble with safe and regulated sites. An easy way to tell if a casino is secure is by checking if it holds any valid license from a reputable gambling authority.

Also, e-wallets are better options for performing financial transactions in online casinos. Unlike credit cards that are usually connected to your bank account and personal details, e-wallets allow you to make deposits or withdrawals without divulging your personal and banking details. The processing times for e-wallets are also shorter when compared to other payment methods.

Conclusion

Although gambling in demo mode allows you to play online casino games for free, you can’t enjoy the complete gambling experience and win real money without funding your casino account. When funding your account, ensure that you use payment platforms that are safe, easy to use, and reliable. E-wallets are the best options since they process transactions quickly and keep you anonymous.