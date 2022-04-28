‘Who’s Calling?’ How to Be Protected Using Your Phone

Phone scams are on the rise across the globe. If you receive an automated phone call, it is likely a robocall from companies trying to sell you unsolicited products. While an incoming call from an unknown number may be from an estranged friend or a new contact, it could also be from a scammer.

Either way, you want to protect yourself when using your phone, particularly when answering phone calls from unknown numbers. Below are some tips for identifying scammers and robocalls and measures to take.

Don’t Give Your Phone Number Out Unnecessarily

Do not give your number out to people you do not know well or on online platforms. For instance, when shopping online or signing up for courses or email lists, only provide your email address. Some physical stores, such as retailers and pharmacies, may ask for your phone number to build their customer database for marketing efforts. Only give your email address.

If you have to give your phone number to a business, consider registering a free Google Voice Number. Set it up such that callers have to provide their name or send the call to voicemail.

Check Up Unknown Phone Numbers Before Picking Up

In some cases, unknown phone number calls may be from legitimate sources such as an estranged friend or potential clients. The best way to stay safe is not to pick up the call and look up the number on platforms such as Whoeasy to find out who owns the number.

Only call back when you have confirmed the number is legitimate. Always check online reviews for the lookup service you are considering.

Keep in mind that some scammers have mastered spoofing numbers. Therefore, they could spoof a number from your contact list, government agencies, or reputable institutions. You are advised not to call back if you do not trust the caller ID that comes up.

Do Not Provide Any Personal Information on the Phone

Often, phone scammers pretend to be government organizations, retailers, and banking institutions and employ various tactics to have you give out your personal information or take a specific action.

For instance, during the tax return season, scammers may call as IRS agents and pretend to be missing certain information about your account, so they cannot process your returns. Others may call pretending to be your bank and ask for your banking information. Never provide your personal information to any “organization” or “agency” over the phone.

Don’t Provide Personal Information on Your Outbound Voicemail Message

When it comes to voicemail messages, do not give your name. If a scammer calls you and the call goes to voicemail, they will know your name, and the next time they will refer to you by your name. This can create a sense of familiarity, and you may respond affirmatively, which lures you into their psychological gimmicks.

Also, set up a password for your voicemail box. Due to easy access to advanced spoofing technology, scammers may be able to spoof your number and get access to your voice messages, which may contain personal information. A password offers an extra layer of protection to your account.

Use Multiple Robocall Filters

Most phone companies offer a robocalls filter to protect their customers from scammers. However, these filters are not sophisticated, and some unwanted phone calls may slip through. It is best to install several Robocalls filters on your phone to reduce the chances of automated calls from going through.

Register with the National Do Not Call Register

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), through the National Do Not Call Registry, enables you to stop unwanted sales calls from real companies and telemarketers. The registration process is free, and you just need to provide your home address or phone number.

However, note that organizations such as political groups, survey companies, charities, and debt collectors may still be able to call you as per the FTC terms and conditions. If you keep receiving unwanted calls despite signing up to the registry, report it to FTC via the complaint form. Take a screenshot of your call log for evidence.

Although most people are now receiving fewer Robocalls due to the mandate by the federal government for phone companies to block such calls, phone scams are still prevalent.

The best way to protect yourself would be to ensure that scammers do not get your number in the first place. So, do not give out your number unnecessarily. Since this is not always possible, employ tactics such as robocalls filters and blacklists to block unwanted calls. Check up a new number before picking up the call, and do not provide any personal information to anyone over the phone.