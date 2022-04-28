What Is Two-Factor Authentication

After facing intrusions by hackers who hack users’ passwords and take control of users’ accounts, software companies came up with the solution to minimise security breaches by introducing two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a two-step verification process; it is also referred to as dual-factor authentication. This two-factor or dual-factor authentication is a security verification process in which you present different login credentials to identify yourself. These aspects or factors optimise your security level and make your security more foolproof. It is kind of an additional coating to your security.

Location Factor

This factor is related to the location from where the attempts of authentication are made. This factor is enforced by limiting area wise authentication. It reads and learns the device used in a particular area or location and hence determines the authentication attempts according to it.

For this purpose, it also employs Global Positioning System (GPS) to derive users’ location information.

Mainly in two-factor authentication, biometric, knowledge and possession factors are used for the verification method. Therefore, the 2FA method is user friendly. Nowadays, this factor is available to secure online accounts.

Users are usually asked to provide information about themselves, such as username and password.

The website then cross-checks this information and verifies the user.

In case of a process that does not require a password, the site produces a particular security key that is then validated by the website’s server.

In the next step, the site leads the user to start the second authentication step. This step can be based on any aforementioned forms or methods. For instance, the user has to prove that he has something that only they can access or use, like; fingerprint, security token, voice recognition etc.

Why Two-Factor Authentication Is Used

The 2FA is used to safeguard the user’s documents as well as the resources that the user has been going through or is in his access. The two-factor authentication process makes it difficult for hackers to compromise and misuse users’ accounts and credentials. Even if the single authentication is hacked, the second verification process makes it impossible for the attacker to hack the user’s account. This is because the first authenticator, usually a password, is insufficient to make the intruder pass through the second authentication process.

Single-Factor vs Two-Factor Authentication

The two-factor authentication process ensures better protection than single-factor authentication (SFA) because 2FA adds another layer to your security process. A user is asked for single verification in SFA: a password or a pin-code (PIN personal identification number). On the other hand, 2FA does not only provide an extra coat to the user’s security, but it also provides multiple types of verification factors through which users can verify themselves.

Types of Authentication Factors

There are multiple ways or types through which one can identify oneself. Commonly, the knowledge factor is used in SFA for the verification of a user’s identity. Knowledge factor includes passwords or passcode. However, 2FA adds more elements and options to identify and verify users and ensure security.

Possession Factor

As the name indicates, the possession factor verifies through the possession of a user. It could use an ID card, an electronic device such as a smartphone or any security token to support verification requests.

Knowledge Factor

Knowledge factor can be based on any knowledge that is possessed by the user only—for example, password or secret or a personal identity number.

Time Factor

It usually happens when you log in to your account through a different device; the website makes sure that it is exactly you who is logging in through another device. The time factor works similarly. It restricts user login time and makes the login time-bound to a specific window, and does not allow users to access that account outside that window.

Biometric Factor

With the name, biometric one can understand that this authentication factor is related to fingerprint verification. However, this factor is not merely restricted to fingerprints. This factor is also called the inherence factor. The inherence factor approves verification through the user’s physical self. It is an interesting factor that approves physical recognition as well as behaviour, such as the pattern of your speech or how you stroke the keys.

Additionally, biometric factors or inherence factors also include voice recognition and fingerprints.

Finally, one can say that a two-factor authentication system is a type of MFA (multifunction authentication) that offers two verification methods. 2FA requires two different forms of verification. However, if one authentication factor is used in more than one way that does not make the authentication process two-factor, it will remain SFA.

For instance, asking for a PIN and requiring a password are two methods of the same factor, a knowledge factor that does not make the verification process two factors; it will remain SFA. Additionally, for high-security purposes, a multi-factor authentication system (MFA) can be employed in which more than one authentication factor is included and ensure more security.