Photos: 2022 Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament: Iowa vs. Michigan State

The 12th-seeded Iowa women’s tennis team defeated Michigan State, 4-3, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex on Wednesday.

To begin the match, Iowa took the doubles point, counting identical 7-6 victories from on courts one and three.

In the singles, the Spartans won the first two matches but the Hawkeyes fought back. Iowa freshman Barbora Pokorna won her match 2-6, 7-5, 7-5. Iowa senior Michelle Bacalla won 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, to put Iowa back in the lead.

After Michigan State took the number one singles match, Iowa senior Samantha Mannix clinched the Hawkeye victory with a 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 win.

Iowa faces No.5 Illinois at 6 p.m. in Iowa City on Thursday.