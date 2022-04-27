How do sport and crypto fit together? Read more here

2021 was a revolutionary year for crypto in many ways. One area where cryptocurrency expanded is sports, creating a number of different deals and partnerships.



Sports merges with crypto

The crypto sector is expanding at a rapid pace. All the way to sport, which has proven how fruitful the two can be together. From Major League Baseball to the UFC, F1 and Rugby, and of course European football junk, new partnerships are being forged.

In particular, sponsorship deals between crypto exchanges and teams are contributing to the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency in general – bringing it closer to the consumer, in a consumer-friendly and approachable way. Just like the Free spins no deposit Kenya, which offer every good deal seeker plenty of options, with consumers in mind of course.

The product owner of Casino Bonuses Finder, Tony Sloterman, has also experienced this merger as nothing but positive and notes how crypto and sports together can change the way consumers see gambling in a new light.

From partnerships to sponsorships – the crypto world merges with sport

The relationship between cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the world of sport has slowly expanded in recent years. The year 2021 was a boom year for the crypto world in general, with the majority of partnerships being signed.

In the beginning, the agreements were simple sponsorship deals that allowed many cryptocurrency exchanges to build awareness of their platform. They have since grown into a global partnership between the two sectors.

Despite the ever-tightening regulations on crypto trading and currencies, the most prominent player has been China. Nevertheless, the Beijing Olympics will see the launch of the new e-yuan, which is expected to further connect the worlds of sports and cryptocurrencies.

Crypto is a new asset class, but it has nevertheless been found to play a very important role in maintaining long-term financial goals and as a way to diversify an investment portfolio. It has also become a way for top athletes, as well as other celebrities, to develop their business opportunities. Crypto can provide the best possible resources for making financial decisions.

Some of the most important partnerships

Just a year or two ago, these deals would have sounded bizarre or even impossible, but today they are very much the present. This has been made possible in particular by the generally improved reputation of the crypto sector, the clarity of regulation and the mainstream potential and hype experienced by sectors such as DeFi, or decentralized finance, and NFTs.

Without further ado, here are some of the biggest and most popular collaborations or partnerships between crypto and the sports world today.

Baseball: collaboration between MLB and FTX

MMA: UFC and Crypto.com agree on a sponsorship deal

Football: Socios.com and European football enter into a partnership

Football: AC Milan and BitMEX exchange partner

Motorsports: F1 and Crypto.com partner up

Rugby: World Champion South Africa and Luno Exchange

Esports: Coinbase and ESL Gaming

From trading cards to NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have both fascinated and puzzled over the past year. The entertainment industry, in particular, has embraced this sector, with musicians, artists, celebrities and various brands and institutions at the forefront, taking advantage of the NFT movement to offer fans and investors unique digital collectables.

In the past, these unique collectables have taken the form of trading cards, jerseys and other items. Now they have gone electronic, and in some cases have increased in value to incredible levels. Even the rarest of playing cards paid handsome sums.

The NFTs have therefore turned collectables into digital objects that fans and collectors can buy, trade and display on blockchain marketplaces and platforms.