Featured Photos: Rise and sign

Signs and Designs installers Josh Petersen, Tanner Lamphier, and Clint Wrage put up a sign for Tap Tap in the Ped Mall on Tuesday. Later that day they planned on installing a sign for The Stuffed Olive. Tap Tap and The Stuffed Olive are owned by the same company.

Petersen talked about their work in the area and said, “It’s always nice to see new people investing in the community.”

Signs and Designs is a company based out of Cedar Falls, Iowa that also builds the signs in-house in addition to installing them.