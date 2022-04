University of Iowa Army ROTC Cadets completed the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at the Iowa Army National Guard Readiness Center in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday.

The test consisted of a deadlift, standing power throw, hand-release push-ups, sprint drag carry, plank, and ended with a two-mile run.

MS4 Cadets (seniors) were in charge of scoring the MS1 to MS3 cadets (freshmen to juniors). MS4 cadets completed their tests on Monday.